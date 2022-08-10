Google Meet will develop Android game team chat

Meet is now marketed as a service for businesses and schools first.

We’re sure you’ve already heard, but Google’s Duo video chat service will soon be a part of Google Meet. Even though the details of how this change is happening are not clear yet, you can expect Duo to become Meet in the near future. In the meantime, Google is adding more features to Meet that will be useful when the service changes from being geared toward businesses and schools to being a video chat tool for everyone. Integrations with third-party apps and services is one of them.

Google is working on making it possible to “live share” an app during a chat. It will have different ways to connect for both hanging out with friends and serious business talks. If it works, you’ll be able to watch YouTube videos, listen to music and podcasts on Spotify, and play games like Uno, Heads Up, and Kahoot with your friends. Commercial users can also integrate with GQueues, which is a task management service.

Moreover, With the latest Meet update, you can do more than just work in video meetings. You can use YouTube, Spotify, UNO, and other services.

