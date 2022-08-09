Google Search and other services face outage globally.

Advertisement
Articles
  • Google Search service, experienced a significant outage that affected users all around the world.
  • Other Google services, including YouTube, Photos, Maps, Drive, Duo, and others, were also impacted.
  • Some users are reporting service outages on Twitter as the outage continues.
For a significant tech-based corporation, today marks yet another outage. Numerous Google services, including the Google Search service, experienced a significant outage that affected users all around the world.

This outage started on August 8, 2022, on Monday night, when DownDetector noticed an increase in the amount of complaints it was receiving regarding Google Search in the US.

Long leading times, empty results, and many other issues were experienced by users of the Search service. The majority of the issues with all the complaints were related to the Search service, while some people also had problems with the company’s other services.

Additionally, a large number of those affected by this situation used the hashtags #GoogleDown and #GoogleOutage on Twitter to express their experiences.

Notably, some users of the Search service saw the “500” error, which essentially denotes a server issue. As a result, all of its other services, including YouTube, Photos, Maps, Drive, Duo, and others, were also impacted.

However, not all areas had these problems. As of right now, it looks that the dominant search engine is still experiencing some difficulty, as some users are still reporting service outages on Twitter.

