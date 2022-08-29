Honor 8A price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
In the new Honor 8A phone, there is no fingerprint scanner, thus it will use face unlock. This tech isn’t old, but Honor 8A looks to have this security, which makes it easy for anyone to unlock their phone by simply holding it. Face unlock on Honor 8A is accurate and may unlock your phone by simply being in front of it. 6.08-inch screen size. Honor’s 8A has a 720 x 1560 IPS LCD display, which means it supports HD Plus display with improved visual quality. Honor built 8A for folks who couldn’t afford expensive high-end gadgets. Honor equipped it with an octa core CPU that keeps 8A reliable while running demanding programmes. The processor’s clock speed is 2.3 GHz, which seems to improve other 8A metrics. 2 GB of RAM is leased for daily multitasking, while 32 GB of internal storage is used. A more expensive version of the new 8A has 64 GB of internal storage. This smartphone will have the Pie OS soon. 8A’s bespoke UI covers shortcomings in the original operating system, and the phone performs nicely without any severe flaws. 8A by Honor has a 3020 mAh battery, which is less than the power consumed but can still run tasks. What do you think of the Honor 8A?
Honor 8A price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|156.28 x 73.5 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|150 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz)
|Chipset
|Helio P35 MT6765 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP f/1.8, PDAF, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3020 mAh
