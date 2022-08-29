Honor 8A price in Pakistan & features

The Honor 8A phone has a 6.08-inch screen.

Octa core CPU and 32 GB of storage.

There is no fingerprint scanner.

Advertisement

In the new Honor 8A phone, there is no fingerprint scanner, thus it will use face unlock. This tech isn’t old, but Honor 8A looks to have this security, which makes it easy for anyone to unlock their phone by simply holding it. Face unlock on Honor 8A is accurate and may unlock your phone by simply being in front of it. 6.08-inch screen size. Honor’s 8A has a 720 x 1560 IPS LCD display, which means it supports HD Plus display with improved visual quality. Honor built 8A for folks who couldn’t afford expensive high-end gadgets. Honor equipped it with an octa core CPU that keeps 8A reliable while running demanding programmes. The processor’s clock speed is 2.3 GHz, which seems to improve other 8A metrics. 2 GB of RAM is leased for daily multitasking, while 32 GB of internal storage is used. A more expensive version of the new 8A has 64 GB of internal storage. This smartphone will have the Pie OS soon. 8A’s bespoke UI covers shortcomings in the original operating system, and the phone performs nicely without any severe flaws. 8A by Honor has a 3020 mAh battery, which is less than the power consumed but can still run tasks. What do you think of the Honor 8A?

Honor 8A price in Pakistan

Honor 8A price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Honor 8A specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 156. 28 x 73.5 x 8.0mm Weight 150 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-Core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz) Chipset Helio P35 MT6765 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 13 MP f/1.8, PDAF, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3020 mAh

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A51 5G price in Pakistan & full specs Samsung Galaxy A51 5G have high-end specs and connections. 128GB of internal...