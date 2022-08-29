Advertisement
Honor 8A price in Pakistan & features

  • The Honor 8A phone has a 6.08-inch screen.
  • Octa core CPU and 32 GB of storage.
  • There is no fingerprint scanner.
In the new Honor 8A phone, there is no fingerprint scanner, thus it will use face unlock. This tech isn’t old, but Honor 8A looks to have this security, which makes it easy for anyone to unlock their phone by simply holding it. Face unlock on Honor 8A is accurate and may unlock your phone by simply being in front of it. 6.08-inch screen size. Honor’s 8A has a 720 x 1560 IPS LCD display, which means it supports HD Plus display with improved visual quality. Honor built 8A for folks who couldn’t afford expensive high-end gadgets. Honor equipped it with an octa core CPU that keeps 8A reliable while running demanding programmes. The processor’s clock speed is 2.3 GHz, which seems to improve other 8A metrics. 2 GB of RAM is leased for daily multitasking, while 32 GB of internal storage is used. A more expensive version of the new 8A has 64 GB of internal storage. This smartphone will have the Pie OS soon. 8A’s bespoke UI covers shortcomings in the original operating system, and the phone performs nicely without any severe flaws. 8A by Honor has a 3020 mAh battery, which is less than the power consumed but can still run tasks. What do you think of the Honor 8A?

Honor 8A price in Pakistan

Honor 8A price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Honor 8A specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions156.28 x 73.5 x 8.0mm
Weight150 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-Core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz)
ChipsetHelio P35 MT6765 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain13 MP f/1.8, PDAF, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3020 mAh

