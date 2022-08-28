Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs
HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

Advertisement
  • HTC Wildfire E Lite is the company’s entry-level smartphone.
  • It will run Android 10 on a MediaTek Helio A120 processor.
  • Comes with 64GB inbuilt storage to hold a lot of data.
Advertisement

HTC has released the Wildfire E Lite variant. The company’s entry-level smartphone. HTC Wildfire E Lite, Ultra, and Star will maintain the company’s smartphone dominance. All three cellphones are budget-friendly, as the names suggest. HTC’s Wildfire E Lite boasts a strong quad-core processor. 18:9 aspect ratio, 1440 x 720 HD+ resolution. HTC Wildfire E’s affordable smartphones will compete with Samsung, Huawei, and Realme. 2 GB of RAM is enough for a cheap smartphone.

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-

HTC Wildfire E Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio P22
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1440 Pixels (~295 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs
HTC Wildfire E3 price in Pakistan & specs

HTC has introduced the Wildfire E3 smartphone. HTC has released the Wildfire...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan & special features
Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan & special features
Realme c12 price in Pakistan with Special Features
Realme c12 price in Pakistan with Special Features
Tecno Camon 18P price in Pakistan with long battery timing
Tecno Camon 18P price in Pakistan with long battery timing
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with 3190 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan with 3190 mAh battery
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A53 5G price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story