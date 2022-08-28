HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

HTC Wildfire E Lite is the company’s entry-level smartphone.

It will run Android 10 on a MediaTek Helio A120 processor.

Comes with 64GB inbuilt storage to hold a lot of data.

HTC has released the Wildfire E Lite variant. The company’s entry-level smartphone. HTC Wildfire E Lite, Ultra, and Star will maintain the company’s smartphone dominance. All three cellphones are budget-friendly, as the names suggest. HTC’s Wildfire E Lite boasts a strong quad-core processor. 18:9 aspect ratio, 1440 x 720 HD+ resolution. HTC Wildfire E’s affordable smartphones will compete with Samsung, Huawei, and Realme. 2 GB of RAM is enough for a cheap smartphone.

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 19,999/-

HTC Wildfire E Lite specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio P22 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1440 Pixels (~295 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

