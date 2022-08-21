iPhone 14 colours rumours and possible shades

The iPhone 14 could come in September, and reports detail its colours

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to come in purple colour, while the iPhone 14 Max could come in an ‘alien blue.

Apple has yet to comment on rumours of a colour-shifting iPhone.

Advertisement

The iPhone 14 series is almost here, with a September launch, and reports have emerged about its hues. We now know what colours the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max could come in.

Below, we look into iPhone 14 colour rumours, including how probable they are to come in the coming weeks. We’re also predicting which hues will be discontinued this year.

Below are the iPhone 14 colours we’ve heard about. In most cases, the iPhone 14 Max hasn’t been mentioned, but based on prior form, we’d anticipate it to come in the same colours as the ordinary iPhone 14, as the iPhone 13 small does.

Purple

The iPhone 13 doesn’t come in purple, so the iPhone 14 could be purple. As a new hue, we’re less convinced about it than others, but it’s leaked twice.

Advertisement

First, a post on Weibo from ‘Oivo Sauce Ovo’ stated we’d see a purple colour that changed with illumination.

AppleTrack identified the post before it was deleted (opens in a new tab). Take this source’s promise of a colour-shifting iPhone with a grain of salt.

@Jioriku said on Twitter that there will be a purple hue, but they didn’t say if it will shift tone.

We hope a purple shade is planned, as we love colourful phones like the purple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Green

Advertisement

While the iPhone 13 is green, we’ve only seen one source mention the iPhone 14 in this hue.

@Jioriku is another unreliable source. As with purple, we wouldn’t count on a green iPhone 14, but we wouldn’t rule it out either.

Black

Although the closest iPhone 13 colour is Midnight (a very dark blue), black is one of the most popular smartphone colours.

At least two sources have reported that a black shade is planned. It’s a safe, understated pick that looks good and will appeal to many.

Advertisement

White

As with black, white – or Starlight, as it will undoubtedly be termed – is a colour Apple now sells and will probably continue to offer with the iPhone 14.

Both sources disclosed this, so it’s likely.

Blue

Advertisement

The same two sources have also suggested a blue tint, which is also available on the iPhone 13 – albeit the iPhone 14’s blue may be a sky blue rather than a dark, deep shade.

Given that it’s present on current iPhones and has been rumoured by many sources, there’s a decent possibility we’ll see it.

We’re curious to see where a blue iPhone would fit in terms of tone, since different colours have been used in the past.

Red

Two sources have mentioned it. Apple loves red almost as much as black and white, so a red iPhone 14 was always likely, and it’s especially believable now.

Advertisement

Also Read Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro revealed in hands-on video The hands-on video shows prototypes of Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro...

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement