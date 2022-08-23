Microsoft Teams will now let you drop the mic in style

Microsoft Teams users may soon be able to end a video conference call with a single tap.

The company has also released an upgrade that makes it easy to use a webcam during a call.

Users can now interact with others via actions like pinning and spotlighting and view meeting behaviour.

Microsoft Teams users may now leave a lasting impression with a new update.

In a new article about the Microsoft 365 roadmap, a feature is described that will let customers end a video conferencing meeting with just one tap.

The move will help users who attend a conference using several devices, such as when travelling or working from a shared office or public place.

Microsoft Teams call leaving

Microsoft said users attending a call from several devices may have had trouble when leaving a meeting, including forgetting to leave on one of their devices.

Still “under development,” the update is expected to come out in August 2022.

When released, Microsoft Teams desktop, web, iOS, Mac, and Android users can use the feature.

The update is the latest in a series of fixes that the company has made to Microsoft Teams to help people all over the world.

The company just released an upgrade that makes it easy to use a webcam during a call. Instead of struggling with the mouse or keypad to bring up the Meeting Stage and then the Video icon, a single click gives users full control.

Microsoft Teams is also working on a “Interactive Large Gallery” upgrade that will let you view up to 49 video participants at once.

Users can interact with others via actions like pinning and spotlighting and view meeting behaviour like raising their hand and reactions.

