Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan & features

  • This gadget sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • It has 32GB of built-in storage.
  • It have a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display.
Motorola launches Moto E6i. The entry-level market is become more intriguing, with more recommended options. Motorola Moto E6i is the future phone. This next smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor (28nm). Moto E6i sports 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This gadget sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display. Motorola Moto E6i will have IMG8322 GPU. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the device’s glass. This phone has 2 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run any programme. The Moto E6i by Motorola has 32GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide more storage. Motorola E6i’s rear includes two cameras. The squad has a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. 5 megapixels selfie camera helps user take great selfies and make video calls. Motorola Moto’s E6i will use a fingerprint sensor to protect its info. Motorola Moto E6i’s battery is 3,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone innovations are making it hard for other tech giants to compete in the market. Smartphones like Moto E6i have everything users need.

Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan is Rs. 20999/-

Motorola Moto E6i specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 (Go edition)
Dimensions155.6 x 73 x 8.5 mm
Weight160 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium Gray, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
Extra Features(~80.4% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/WMV/MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Charging 10W
