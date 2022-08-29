Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan & features

This gadget sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

It has 32GB of built-in storage.

It have a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display.

Advertisement

Motorola launches Moto E6i. The entry-level market is become more intriguing, with more recommended options. Motorola Moto E6i is the future phone. This next smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor (28nm). Moto E6i sports 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This gadget sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display. Motorola Moto E6i will have IMG8322 GPU. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the device’s glass. This phone has 2 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run any programme. The Moto E6i by Motorola has 32GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide more storage. Motorola E6i’s rear includes two cameras. The squad has a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. 5 megapixels selfie camera helps user take great selfies and make video calls. Motorola Moto’s E6i will use a fingerprint sensor to protect its info. Motorola Moto E6i’s battery is 3,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone innovations are making it hard for other tech giants to compete in the market. Smartphones like Moto E6i have everything users need.

Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan is Rs. 20999/-

Motorola Moto E6i specs

Build OS Android 10 (Go edition) Dimensions 155.6 x 73 x 8.5 mm Weight 160 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium Gray, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc SC9863A (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI) Extra Features (~80.4% screen-to-body ratio) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/WMV/MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh – Charging 10W

Advertisement

Also Read Motorola Moto G71s price in Pakistan & specs Motorola's G-series adds a new device in the middle price range. The...