Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan & features

Motorola launches Moto E6i. The entry-level market is become more intriguing, with more recommended options. Motorola Moto E6i is the future phone. This next smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor (28nm). Moto E6i sports 1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This gadget sports a 6.1-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display. Motorola Moto E6i will have IMG8322 GPU. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the device’s glass. This phone has 2 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run any programme. The Moto E6i by Motorola has 32GB of built-in storage, enough to store everything. MicroSD cards provide more storage. Motorola E6i’s rear includes two cameras. The squad has a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. 5 megapixels selfie camera helps user take great selfies and make video calls. Motorola Moto’s E6i will use a fingerprint sensor to protect its info. Motorola Moto E6i’s battery is 3,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone innovations are making it hard for other tech giants to compete in the market. Smartphones like Moto E6i have everything users need.
Motorola Moto E6i price in Pakistan is Rs. 20999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 73 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|160 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Gray, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Extra Features
|(~80.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|phase detection, Geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/WMV/MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
