OnePlus 10T: Unveiled with faster chip & lower cost.

OnePlus 10T is the second generation of the popular T-brand phone.

It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen and an upgraded Snapdragon 815 processor.

Storage options are 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 and 8 to 16GB RAM.

Only a few months after the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T has just made its global debut, which is far earlier than anticipated for a T-model phone.

The phone’s price is lower than the OnePlus 10 Pro, as expected, but the cameras and battery are also slightly worse.

Design

The appearance is the same as that of the standard OnePlus 10.

The display parameters are nearly the same. The 6.7-inch OLED screen on the OnePlus 10T features the same 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, but it does not include the more sophisticated LTPO2 for battery conservation.

One billion colors, HDR10+ content, and IP68 water resistance are all still supported.

Storage and internals

The chipset of the OnePlus 10T is the biggest improvement. It is powered by the upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is a bit faster than the original SD8G1 in terms of CPU and GPU performance. This is coupled with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 and 8 to 16GB RAM.

The phone starts up with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top of Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

The camera division accounts for the majority of the cost savings. The main 50MP camera now has a smaller sensor and fewer functions than before, but the ultrawide camera has undergone the biggest change, going from a 50MP sensor to an 8MP one. There is now simply a 2MP macro camera in place of the telephoto sensor.

Additionally, the selfie camera’s resolution was decreased from 32MP to 16MP.

Pricing and Battery

The OnePlus 10T’s battery capacity has been marginally reduced to 4,800 mAh (from 5,000), but fast charging has been increased to an astounding 150W. (up from 80W). The phone even has a charging cable, which we believe to be the same as the one included with the Realme GT Neo 3 150W model.

The OnePlus 10T has a starting price of €699 and will come in Moonstone Black and Jade Green color variants.

