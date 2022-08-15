OnePlus CEO Lau confirms foldable phone is in works

OnePlus Fold may have many similarities to the Oppo Find N.

A foldable OnePlus phone has been rumoured for quite some time, so this revelation may not come as a huge surprise.

These days, a foldable phone can take two or three different shapes, so it’s still not clear which route OnePlus will take, at least for now.

Pete Lau presented a long hinge that eliminated folding clamshells. We may not have to look far to see what OnePlus’ first foldable phone looks like.

The OnePlus Fold, or whatever it’s called, may have many similarities to the Oppo Find N.

Oppo and OnePlus merged their R&D departments despite insisting they aren’t related.

Some people didn’t see the benefits of working together, so OnePlus had to rethink its decision to use Oppo’s ColorOS.

That doesn’t contradict speculation that OnePlus will base its foldable phone on the Oppo Find N.

OnePlus must do better than Oppo. The company must excel in design, UX, and value.

Given how it prices its handsets, many expect the OnePlus foldable to be more reasonable than other foldable phones if OnePlus follows its typical pricing policy.

