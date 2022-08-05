Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs
Chinese company Oppo has unveiled the A5s, following the debut of the A7 in November of last year. With only slight changes to the specifications, this future phone appears to be unpacked.
The Oppo A5s will have the following features when it is introduced.
It will be 170 grams light and feature measurements of 155.9 mm by 75.4 mm by 8.2 mm. The 6.2-inch display screen of the Oppo A5s sports a full HD+ resolution. The smartphone uses colorOS 5.2, an Android 8.1-based operating system. The Media Tek Helio 35 chipset serves as the processor for the Oppo A5s.
One of the best mid-range chipsets, it supports full HD displays and dual camera setups. The upcoming Oppo A5s will offer different RAM sizes, including 2 GB, and either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.
But Oppo has also added a microSD card, enabling customers to increase the A5s’ memory. You can use this option to upgrade the phone’s internal memory to 256 GB.
The upcoming smartphone A5s also offers a dual rear camera setup. 13 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture are the specifications of the primary rear camera, while 2 megapixels and an f/2.4 aperture are those of the backup camera.
The device’s 8 MP selfie camera has an f/2.0 aperture. A powerful battery with a 4230 mAh capacity powers the A5s. This battery is strong and can power the phone for a whole day or more. Therefore, there won’t be a power constraint with the A5s battery.
The Oppo A5s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.
Oppo A5s Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Red, Black, Gold, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 29,999 Price in USD: $149
