Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & features.

Chinese company Oppo has unveiled the A5s, following the debut of the A7 in November of last year. With only slight changes to the specifications, this future phone appears to be unpacked.

The Oppo A5s will have the following features when it is introduced.

It will be 170 grams light and feature measurements of 155.9 mm by 75.4 mm by 8.2 mm. The 6.2-inch display screen of the Oppo A5s sports a full HD+ resolution. The smartphone uses colorOS 5.2, an Android 8.1-based operating system. The Media Tek Helio 35 chipset serves as the processor for the Oppo A5s.

One of the best mid-range chipsets, it supports full HD displays and dual camera setups. The upcoming Oppo A5s will offer different RAM sizes, including 2 GB, and either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.

But Oppo has also added a microSD card, enabling customers to increase the A5s’ memory. You can use this option to upgrade the phone’s internal memory to 256 GB.

The upcoming smartphone A5s also offers a dual rear camera setup. 13 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture are the specifications of the primary rear camera, while 2 megapixels and an f/2.4 aperture are those of the backup camera.

The device’s 8 MP selfie camera has an f/2.0 aperture. A powerful battery with a 4230 mAh capacity powers the A5s. This battery is strong and can power the phone for a whole day or more. Therefore, there won’t be a power constraint with the A5s battery.

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.

Oppo A5s Specifications:

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Red, Black, Gold, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 29,999 Price in USD: $149

