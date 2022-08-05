Advertisement
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & features.

Chinese company Oppo has unveiled the A5s, following the debut of the A7 in November of last year. With only slight changes to the specifications, this future phone appears to be unpacked.

The Oppo A5s will have the following features when it is introduced.

It will be 170 grams light and feature measurements of 155.9 mm by 75.4 mm by 8.2 mm. The 6.2-inch display screen of the Oppo A5s sports a full HD+ resolution. The smartphone uses colorOS 5.2, an Android 8.1-based operating system. The Media Tek Helio 35 chipset serves as the processor for the Oppo A5s.

One of the best mid-range chipsets, it supports full HD displays and dual camera setups. The upcoming Oppo A5s will offer different RAM sizes, including 2 GB, and either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.

But Oppo has also added a microSD card, enabling customers to increase the A5s’ memory. You can use this option to upgrade the phone’s internal memory to 256 GB.

The upcoming smartphone A5s also offers a dual rear camera setup. 13 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture are the specifications of the primary rear camera, while 2 megapixels and an f/2.4 aperture are those of the backup camera.

The device’s 8 MP selfie camera has an f/2.0 aperture. A powerful battery with a 4230 mAh capacity powers the A5s. This battery is strong and can power the phone for a whole day or more. Therefore, there won’t be a power constraint with the A5s battery.

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan

The Oppo A5s expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 29,999.

Oppo A5s Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRed, Black, Gold, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh
Price

Price in Rs: 29,999     Price in USD: $149
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
