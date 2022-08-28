Advertisement
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & features

  • Oppo A77s boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • Powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
  • This phone will give you more than one day of battery backup.
Tech-savvy Oppo will shortly release A77s. The company’s A-series smartphone will be affordable. Oppo A77s is its name. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The new phone boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Oppo A77s boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM. Which is more than enough for the Oppo sharp A77s. It will run swiftly.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

Oppo A77s’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A77s specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Orange, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 48 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
