Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A77s boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

This phone will give you more than one day of battery backup.

Tech-savvy Oppo will shortly release A77s. The company’s A-series smartphone will be affordable. Oppo A77s is its name. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The new phone boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Oppo A77s boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone has 4 gigabytes of RAM. Which is more than enough for the Oppo sharp A77s. It will run swiftly.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

Oppo A77s’s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A77s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Orange, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 48 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

