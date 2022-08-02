OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F11 Pro is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost Rs. 54,999. The phone, according to speculations, has already been certified in three nations. The newest 10x optical zoom capability is believed to be included in this upcoming smartphone. The upcoming phone will have a 6.5-inch screen and run on the Android 9 Pie operating system. The phone’s battery capacity is 4,000mAh, and it enables quick battery charging. The handset is equipped with a Mediatek processor and an octa-core CPU. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

OPPO is launching the new F11 as their new mid-range handset, which is a successor to the brand’s popular mid-ranger series from last year. This new addition, the OPPO F11, brings some unique features, and it appears that the camera will be the first to benefit from its zooming technology.

If we look at the OPPO F11 in depth, we can see that it has a triple camera, which is the phone’s major attraction. Not only that, but it also has a 10x zoom, which means you can zoom items without damaging the original pixels of the object you’re concentrating on. On the front, the water drop notch gives OPPO’s latest F11 a nice look, and when it comes to display size, this phone will have a 6.53-inch display with IPS LCD. OPPO uses IPS LCD to provide F11 a bright and colourful display. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels, indicating that the Notched screen supports Full HD Plus resolution. F11 is powered by an Octa core CPU behind the display, and when it comes to safety, this device includes Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is an enhanced version of the previous F11. This brand new smartphone will be powered by 4 GB of RAM, and when it comes to internal memory, it will come with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB with the assistance of an SD card. Instead of a second SIM slot, this brand has always employed a microSD card.

OPPO F11 Specifications Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V1 LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V2 LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V3 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps Launch Announced 2019, March Status Available. Released 2019, May Body Dimensions 162 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm (6.38 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Build Front glass, plastic body SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.53 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~394 ppi density) Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6 Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Main Camera Dual 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.12µm, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″, 1.0µm Features HDR Video [email protected] Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4020 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 20W (VOOC 3.0) Rating Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 24 reviews.