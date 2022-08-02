Advertisement
OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Articles
OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan

Oppo F11 Pro is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost Rs. 54,999. The phone, according to speculations, has already been certified in three nations. The newest 10x optical zoom capability is believed to be included in this upcoming smartphone. The upcoming phone will have a 6.5-inch screen and run on the Android 9 Pie operating system. The phone’s battery capacity is 4,000mAh, and it enables quick battery charging. The handset is equipped with a Mediatek processor and an octa-core CPU. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

OPPO is launching the new F11 as their new mid-range handset, which is a successor to the brand’s popular mid-ranger series from last year. This new addition, the OPPO F11, brings some unique features, and it appears that the camera will be the first to benefit from its zooming technology.

If we look at the OPPO F11 in depth, we can see that it has a triple camera, which is the phone’s major attraction. Not only that, but it also has a 10x zoom, which means you can zoom items without damaging the original pixels of the object you’re concentrating on. On the front, the water drop notch gives OPPO’s latest F11 a nice look, and when it comes to display size, this phone will have a 6.53-inch display with IPS LCD. OPPO uses IPS LCD to provide F11 a bright and colourful display. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels, indicating that the Notched screen supports Full HD Plus resolution. F11 is powered by an Octa core CPU behind the display, and when it comes to safety, this device includes Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is an enhanced version of the previous F11. This brand new smartphone will be powered by 4 GB of RAM, and when it comes to internal memory, it will come with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB with the assistance of an SD card. Instead of a second SIM slot, this brand has always employed a microSD card.

OPPO F11 Specifications

Network
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V1
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V2
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V3
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced2019, March
StatusAvailable. Released 2019, May
Body
Dimensions162 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm (6.38 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
Weight188 g (6.63 oz)
BuildFront glass, plastic body
SIMHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
TypeLTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.53 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
Platform
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6
ChipsetMediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
Memory
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.12µm, depth sensor
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Selfie Camera
Single16 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]
Sound
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4020 mAh battery
ChargingFast battery charging 20W (VOOC 3.0)
Rating
RatingAverage rating is 4.1 stars, based on 24 reviews.
