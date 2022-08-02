OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OPPO F11 Price in Pakistan
Oppo F11 Pro is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected to cost Rs. 54,999. The phone, according to speculations, has already been certified in three nations. The newest 10x optical zoom capability is believed to be included in this upcoming smartphone. The upcoming phone will have a 6.5-inch screen and run on the Android 9 Pie operating system. The phone’s battery capacity is 4,000mAh, and it enables quick battery charging. The handset is equipped with a Mediatek processor and an octa-core CPU. The smartphone has 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.
OPPO is launching the new F11 as their new mid-range handset, which is a successor to the brand’s popular mid-ranger series from last year. This new addition, the OPPO F11, brings some unique features, and it appears that the camera will be the first to benefit from its zooming technology.
If we look at the OPPO F11 in depth, we can see that it has a triple camera, which is the phone’s major attraction. Not only that, but it also has a 10x zoom, which means you can zoom items without damaging the original pixels of the object you’re concentrating on. On the front, the water drop notch gives OPPO’s latest F11 a nice look, and when it comes to display size, this phone will have a 6.53-inch display with IPS LCD. OPPO uses IPS LCD to provide F11 a bright and colourful display. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels, indicating that the Notched screen supports Full HD Plus resolution. F11 is powered by an Octa core CPU behind the display, and when it comes to safety, this device includes Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is an enhanced version of the previous F11. This brand new smartphone will be powered by 4 GB of RAM, and when it comes to internal memory, it will come with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB with the assistance of an SD card. Instead of a second SIM slot, this brand has always employed a microSD card.
OPPO F11 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V1
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V2
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) – V3
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, March
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, May
|Body
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm (6.38 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Build
|Front glass, plastic body
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.53 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.12µm, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4020 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 20W (VOOC 3.0)
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 24 reviews.