Pakistani team wins Esports title for the first time.

“GameNow Esports Platform” is launched by Jazz
Jazz has launched its online gaming platform 'GameNowEsports'. The league features six...
At the Free Fire Invitational Showdown 2022 vs Nepal, “House of Blood” becomes the first Pakistani team to win the Free Fire International Esports championship.
Free Fire Champion Series 2020 (FFCS) sponsored by Telenor Pakistan, Free Fire Eternal Battle Season 1, and the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPLIII) partnered with GameBird have all been won by House of Blood, the official partner of Telenor Pakistan’s official Esports platform, “GameBird.”
A yearly series of international Esports contests between the two finalist nations is known as the Free Fire Invitational Showdown.
From August 12 to 14, 2022, Pakistan and Nepal competed in this year’s competition. On the third day of the competition, House of Blood overcame a setback to win the Battle Royale and the Tile.
