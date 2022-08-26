Pakistani team wins Esports title for the first time.

“House of Blood” becomes the first Pakistani team to win the Free Fire International Esports championship.

From August 12 to 14, 2022, Pakistan and Nepal competed in this year’s competition.

House of Blood overcame a setback on the third day of the competition to win Battle Royale and Tile.

Free Fire Champion Series 2020 (FFCS) sponsored by Telenor Pakistan, Free Fire Eternal Battle Season 1, and the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPLIII) partnered with GameBird have all been won by House of Blood, the official partner of Telenor Pakistan’s official Esports platform, “GameBird.”

A yearly series of international Esports contests between the two finalist nations is known as the Free Fire Invitational Showdown.

