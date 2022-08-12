Pavel Durov says Apple is holding a Telegram app upgrade hostage

Telegram update delayed by Apple “review process”

Many developers have complained that the way online app stores make money isn’t fair.

Epic Games evaded the App Store’s payment system in summer 2020.

Advertisement

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claims Apple is holding a new update hostage. Durov complained on Telegram that an app update was stuck in “review”

He also said that the problem was “discouraging” and that it doesn’t just affect big developers, but also small ones. He also said that the review process for apps is “obscure” and that there is often no way to explain it. Durov goes off on a small tangent and talks about how the 30% commission that the App Store and the Google Play Store charge app developers is already hard on them. Unfortunately, neither this story nor the anger it shows are new. As many developers have said in the past, the way online app stores make money isn’t fair.

Apple and Google grab 30% of retail earnings. Apple and Google lowered its rates to 15% for profits under $1 million. Despite this, many complain about the commission cost. Epic Games evaded the App Store’s payment system in summer 2020. It sued Apple over its app ecosystem but lost. The trial did cause Apple to amend some App Store guidelines, but not much.

Epics Games lost the war but still fighting. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney recommended creating a new app ecosystem. While that may never happen, app developers and platforms need a better solution. Telegram’s next app update will tell us what’s new. Pavel Durov stated the next upgrade will “revolutionize messaging”

Also Read Telegram will launch premium subscription plan Telegram Premium will be available later in June. Telegram is primarily funded...