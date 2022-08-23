Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Realme C21

  • Realme is putting out the C21 smartphone, which is a smart piece of tech.
  • The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
  • The Realme C21 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Realme is putting out the C21 smartphone, which is a smart piece of tech. All the information about this phone, including its price, is on AliExpress. The Realme C21 will be the name of this phone.

The phone will be run by the MediaTek Helio G35, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

Under the hood of the new Realme C21 is an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz.

This new, soon-to-be-released smartphone has a big-screen display with a screen size of 6.52 inches and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The Realme C21 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

Also Read

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G , Smart TV X Series launch on August 30
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G , Smart TV X Series launch on August 30

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G in India on August...

