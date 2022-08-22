Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y22s is the name of a new phone that Vivo is...
Smart tech company Realme will soon put the C33 on the market. The company that makes smartphones is putting out a new phone in its C-series. The new phone will be called Realme C33 and will be a low-cost option.
The phone will be run by the Unisoc Tiger T612, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).
The new Realme C33, which is coming out soon, has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside.
This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
Realme C33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Night Sea, Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.