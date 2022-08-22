Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Smart tech company Realme is putting out a new phone in its C-series.
  • The new phone will be called Realme C33 and will be a low-cost option.
  • The phone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
Smart tech company Realme will soon put the C33 on the market. The company that makes smartphones is putting out a new phone in its C-series. The new phone will be called Realme C33 and will be a low-cost option.

The phone will be run by the Unisoc Tiger T612, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).

The new Realme C33, which is coming out soon, has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside.

This new smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Realme C33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C33 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNight Sea, Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

