Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specs

Smart tech company Realme will soon put the C33 on the market. The company that makes smartphones is putting out a new phone in its C-series. The new phone will be called Realme C33 and will be a low-cost option.

The phone will be run by the Unisoc Tiger T612, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market (12 nm).

The new Realme C33, which is coming out soon, has a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Realme C33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C33 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Night Sea, Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

