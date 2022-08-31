Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo is planning to release a new phone called the Vivo V21 in 2020.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/- Vivo V21 full specs Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm Weight 176 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), 1080[email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised) Advertisement

