Articles
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo V21

  • Vivo is planning to release a new phone called the Vivo V21 in 2020.
  • It’ll have a MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset.
  • The 6.44-inch screen offers full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) quality.
This year, the V21 smartphone from the Chinese tech company Vivo will hit the market. This company makes one of the world’s most popular and powerful smartphone brands.

We’re glad to hear that this powerful and standard Vivo phone is planning to release a new phone called the Vivo V21 in 2020.

Vivo’s V21 boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

It’ll have a MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. It’s a strong chipset utilised in top devices with good performance.

The Vivo V21’s screen is AMOLED capacitive. The 6.44-inch screen offers full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) quality.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 full specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight176 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), 1080[email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
