Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & full specs

This year, the V21 smartphone from the Chinese tech company Vivo will hit the market. This company makes one of the world’s most popular and powerful smartphone brands.
We’re glad to hear that this powerful and standard Vivo phone is planning to release a new phone called the Vivo V21 in 2020.
Vivo’s V21 boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
It’ll have a MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset. It’s a strong chipset utilised in top devices with good performance.
The Vivo V21’s screen is AMOLED capacitive. The 6.44-inch screen offers full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) quality.
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), 1080[email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
