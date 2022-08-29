Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33s

Advertisement
  • Vivo’s Y33s has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • This device has a 2.0GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mali-G52 GPU.
  • It is powered by the most powerful chip on the market right now, the Helio G80.
Advertisement

Smart tech company Vivo is putting Y33s on the market. Vivo plans to show off a new smartphone in its Y-series line.

The company’s first phone will be a mid-range device called the Vivo Y33s.

The Helio G80 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset on the market right now, will power the new smartphone.

This device has a 2.0GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mali-G52 GPU.

Vivo’s Y33s has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Also Read

HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs
HTC Wildfire E Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

HTC Wildfire E Lite is the company's entry-level smartphone. It will run...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story