7-layer purification Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier Ultra has been released

Xiaomi’s MIJIA air purifier removes 99.99% of viruses and 99.05% of formaldehyde.

The device can purify 90 square metres in 17 minutes.

It has a built-in fan that can move 12,500 litres of clean air every minute.

Xiaomi’s MIJIA Air Purifier Ultra includes 7 purification layers. The innovative new MIJIA air purifier has a digital screen that shows the level of formaldehyde to the thousandth. The design was based by a four-leaf clover’s bent stream. Xiaomi and the Chinese Academy of Sciences worked together to come up with the MIJIA air purifier.

The MIJIA full-effect air purifier Ultra’s 4.3-inch LCD colour screen displays air quality data. The air purifier takes a new approach to getting rid of formaldehyde in the air. It has an aldehyde breakdown filter that continually decomposes formaldehyde into carbon dioxide and water. The air filter has a primary filter, a durable filter, a high-energy plasma field, a carbon array, an aldehyde filter, a UV module, and a filter that cleans itself. The 7-layer air purification system guarantees that the user will always be breathing clean air while using the device.

MIJIA air purifier Ultra removes 99.99% of viruses and 99.05% of formaldehyde. It also has a formaldehyde purification rate of 400m3/hour and a solid-state formaldehyde sensor that gives accurate readings on the display. The built-in EBM DC fan can run all day and can move up to 12,500 litres of clean air every minute.

Xiaomi says the device can purify 90 square metres in 17 minutes. The air cleaner uses American Kimberly filter paper, which can hold a lot of dust. This lets the device work with little wind resistance and let clean air out when it is in use. Four sets of high-energy plasma generators and UV lamps assist sterilise the system. This gets rid of smells and gases that are bad for both the machine and the environment.