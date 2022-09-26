Advertisement
Apple begins iPhone 14 production in India

Articles
Apple begins iPhone 14 production in India.

  • Apple has officially begun manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India.
  • It will take a few weeks before clients can receive the Indian-made product.
  • Apple will save import fees and taxes by manufacturing the new iPhone 14 domestically.
Apple has officially announced that it has begun producing the iPhone 14 in India.

The newest iPhone model, which was just introduced, is the first to be made in the nation shortly after its release.

The Foxconn factory close to Chennai is where the smartphone is produced.

Since several years ago, Apple has been contract manufacturing four different iPhone models in India with the help of its business partners.

However, a quarter or two after its debut, the phone production cycles were delayed.

Apple will save import fees and taxes by manufacturing the new iPhone 14 domestically, but the brand won’t lower the smartphone’s price in the country, as it hasn’t done with the prior versions either.

Foxconn is a global leader in the production of electronics.

The ‘Made in India’ label will appear on the iPhone 14 when it is sold both domestically and internationally.

However, it will take a few weeks before clients can receive the Indian-made product.

“We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities.”

In a previous report, JP Morgan predicted that Apple would shift 5 percent of the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 to India by the end of 2022 and 25 percent of the total production of iPhones to the country by 2025.

