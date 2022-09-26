Apple iPhone 15 Ultra to replace Pro Max next year

Apple could start making iPhones with USB-C ports and Dynamic Island built in.

The company could also replace the iPhone Max with an iPhone 15 Ultra model.

The design of the iPhone 15 series will change the most since the iPhone 12 came out in 2020, according to a report.

Advertisement

Apple just released the iPhone 14 series, but rumours and leaks about the next-generation iPhone 15 lineup have already started to appear online. The latest report suggests that the naming scheme for the next lineup will change.

If the latest report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is true, the Cupertino-based tech giant has started working on a new Apple iPhone 15 Ultra model that will replace the Max model.

The report also says that the design of the iPhone 15 series will change the most since the iPhone 12 came out in 2020.

Among other big changes, the company could start making iPhones with USB-C ports. There are also rumours that all of the iPhone 15 models will have Dynamic Island built in.

The name change from Pro Max to Ultra doesn’t come as a surprise, and it makes sense since there is now an Ultra model in the Apple Watch line.

Since 2007, the company has been trying out different iPhone models. With the new iPhone 14 Plus, the company got rid of the Mini model after two years. Instead, it went with the Plus model.

Advertisement

Also Read WhatsApp is adding voice messages to status updates Voice messages can now be added to someone's status. It uses the...