Apple iPhone 14 prices in Pakistan; Import vs Local buy.

At the moment, import tariffs in Pakistan are exorbitantly expensive, whether it be for automobiles, laptops, GPUs, or other goods.

This is the primary cause of Pakistan’s worsening smartphone price trends over time.

This month, Apple’s new iPhones arrived in Pakistan, and the local prices are as outrageous as you might anticipate.

The current exchange rate for a basic iPhone 14 is $799, which is equal to Rs. 192,343. On Telemart and other online shops, a 128 GB iPhone 14 can be purchased for about Rs. 381,999 in Pakistan.

But what would it cost for you to import an iPhone? Is it cheaper than purchasing a phone locally? Now that we have verified import tax data from FBR, we can finally respond to these queries.

These mobile phone import taxes were taken directly from an FBR document that was leaked.

Note: Mobile Levy = ML, Withholding Tax = WHT, Sales Tax = ST, and Regulatory Duty = RD.

Up to $30 : RD (Rs. 300), ST (Rs. 200), WHT (Rs. 100) ML (Rs. 100)

: RD (Rs. 300), ST (Rs. 200), WHT (Rs. 100) ML (Rs. 100) $30 to $100: RD (Rs. 3,000), ST (Rs. 200), WHT (Rs. 100), ML (Rs. 200)

RD (Rs. 3,000), ST (Rs. 200), WHT (Rs. 100), ML (Rs. 200) $100 to $200: RD (Rs. 7,500), ST (Rs. 1,680), WHT (Rs. 930), ML (Rs. 600)

RD (Rs. 7,500), ST (Rs. 1,680), WHT (Rs. 930), ML (Rs. 600) $200 to $350: RD (Rs. 11,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 970), ML (Rs. 1,800)

RD (Rs. 11,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 970), ML (Rs. 1,800) Advertisement $350 to $500: RD (Rs. 15,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 5,000), ML (Rs. 4,000)

RD (Rs. 15,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 5,000), ML (Rs. 4,000) $500 to $700: RD (Rs. 22,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 11,500), ML (Rs. 8,000)

RD (Rs. 22,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 11,500), ML (Rs. 8,000) Above $700: RD (Rs. 22,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 11,500), ML (Rs. 16,000)

These calculations suggest that the cost of importing a 128 GB iPhone 14 will be around Rs. 274,541. Following is a breakdown:

(RD) Rs. 22,000 + ST (17% of 192,343 = Rs. 32,698) + WHT (Rs. 11,500) + ML (Rs. 16,000) + phone value ($799 = Rs. 192,343). All of this adds up to Rs. 274,541, which is more than Rs. 100,000 lower than the local price.

Here is a comparison of the costs for every iPhone 14 model:

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Model Import Local Purchase 128 GB iPhone 14 Rs. 274,541 Rs. 381,999 256 GB iPhone 14 Rs. 302,707 Rs. 404,999 512 GB iPhone 14 Rs. 359,037 Rs. 454,999 128 GB iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 302,707 Rs. 499,999 256 GB iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 330,872 Rs. 529,999 512 GB iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 387,203 Rs. 569,999

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

Model Import Local Purchase 128 GB iPhone 14 Pro Rs. 330,872 Rs. 464,999 256 GB iPhone 14 Pro Rs. 359,037 Rs. 479,999 512 GB iPhone 14 Pro Rs. 415,368 Rs. 549,999 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Rs. 471,699 Rs. 609,999 128 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs. 359,037 Rs. 539,999 256 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs. 387,203 Rs. 569,999 512 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs. 443,534 Rs. 609,999 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs. 499,865 Rs. 669,999

Since these costs were derived from US models, imported phones from other countries may have somewhat different costs.

It is also important to note that by paying these taxes, you will automatically receive PTA’s approval and won’t have to pay an additional cost.

The handsets’ final pricing are the import prices previously specified. Depending on the vendor, you might have to pay for shipping, but you can also arrange for someone to send it to you from abroad.

Please take note that you will not be required to pay withholding taxes on a phone that is transported as personal luggage.

