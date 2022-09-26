Apple iPhone 14 prices in Pakistan; Import vs Local buy.

Apple begins iPhone 14 production in India
At the moment, import tariffs in Pakistan are exorbitantly expensive, whether it be for automobiles, laptops, GPUs, or other goods.
This is the primary cause of Pakistan’s worsening smartphone price trends over time.
This month, Apple’s new iPhones arrived in Pakistan, and the local prices are as outrageous as you might anticipate.
The current exchange rate for a basic iPhone 14 is $799, which is equal to Rs. 192,343. On Telemart and other online shops, a 128 GB iPhone 14 can be purchased for about Rs. 381,999 in Pakistan.
But what would it cost for you to import an iPhone? Is it cheaper than purchasing a phone locally? Now that we have verified import tax data from FBR, we can finally respond to these queries.
These mobile phone import taxes were taken directly from an FBR document that was leaked.
Note: Mobile Levy = ML, Withholding Tax = WHT, Sales Tax = ST, and Regulatory Duty = RD.
These calculations suggest that the cost of importing a 128 GB iPhone 14 will be around Rs. 274,541. Following is a breakdown:
(RD) Rs. 22,000 + ST (17% of 192,343 = Rs. 32,698) + WHT (Rs. 11,500) + ML (Rs. 16,000) + phone value ($799 = Rs. 192,343). All of this adds up to Rs. 274,541, which is more than Rs. 100,000 lower than the local price.
Here is a comparison of the costs for every iPhone 14 model:
|Model
|Import
|Local Purchase
|128 GB iPhone 14
|Rs. 274,541
|Rs. 381,999
|256 GB iPhone 14
|Rs. 302,707
|Rs. 404,999
|512 GB iPhone 14
|Rs. 359,037
|Rs. 454,999
|128 GB iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs. 302,707
|Rs. 499,999
|256 GB iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs. 330,872
|Rs. 529,999
|512 GB iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs. 387,203
|Rs. 569,999
|Model
|Import
|Local Purchase
|128 GB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 330,872
|Rs. 464,999
|256 GB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 359,037
|Rs. 479,999
|512 GB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 415,368
|Rs. 549,999
|1 TB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 471,699
|Rs. 609,999
|128 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 359,037
|Rs. 539,999
|256 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 387,203
|Rs. 569,999
|512 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 443,534
|Rs. 609,999
|1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 499,865
|Rs. 669,999
Since these costs were derived from US models, imported phones from other countries may have somewhat different costs.
It is also important to note that by paying these taxes, you will automatically receive PTA’s approval and won’t have to pay an additional cost.
The handsets’ final pricing are the import prices previously specified. Depending on the vendor, you might have to pay for shipping, but you can also arrange for someone to send it to you from abroad.
Please take note that you will not be required to pay withholding taxes on a phone that is transported as personal luggage.
