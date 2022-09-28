Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

Advertisement
  • Apple may replace the iPhone “Pro Max” with an “Ultra” model next year.
  • The iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras.
  • It will also have the largest battery and the highest pixel-density screen.
Advertisement

Apple may replace the iPhone “Pro Max” with an “Ultra” model next year. Mark Gurman, a trusted Bloomberg journalist, shared this information today. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t launch for another year, so details are scarce.

This phone will probably have better cameras and a better screen than its predecessor. Its processors will also be more powerful.

Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and 8GB of RAM handle work.

This iPhone has the largest battery and the highest pixel-density screen.

Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras: a 48 MP wide-angle main camera with OIS, a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specs

BuildOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPU3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Also Read

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Oppo A17 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple may change iPhone 15 series pricing in 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story