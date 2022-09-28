Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & full specs
Apple may replace the iPhone “Pro Max” with an “Ultra” model next year. Mark Gurman, a trusted Bloomberg journalist, shared this information today. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t launch for another year, so details are scarce.
This phone will probably have better cameras and a better screen than its predecessor. Its processors will also be more powerful.
Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and 8GB of RAM handle work.
This iPhone has the largest battery and the highest pixel-density screen.
Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras: a 48 MP wide-angle main camera with OIS, a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 431,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
