Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Apple may replace the iPhone “Pro Max” with an “Ultra” model next year.

The iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras.

It will also have the largest battery and the highest pixel-density screen.

Advertisement

Apple may replace the iPhone “Pro Max” with an “Ultra” model next year. Mark Gurman, a trusted Bloomberg journalist, shared this information today. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t launch for another year, so details are scarce.

This phone will probably have better cameras and a better screen than its predecessor. Its processors will also be more powerful.

Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and 8GB of RAM handle work.

This iPhone has the largest battery and the highest pixel-density screen.

Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra has three cameras: a 48 MP wide-angle main camera with OIS, a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra specs

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU 3.46 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & full specs The new Oppo A17 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display...