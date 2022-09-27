Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & full specs

Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan & full specs

Apple iPhone 7

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 7 is a high-end smartphone in Pakistan.
  • The phone has a full HD (750 x 1334 pixels) screen that is 4.7 inches wide.
  • It comes with iOS 10.0.1, which can be upgraded to iOS 11.2.5.
Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 7 is a high-end smartphone in Pakistan. The phone has a 12 MP camera on the back and a 7 MP camera on the front.

It comes with iOS 10.0.1, which can be upgraded to iOS 11.2.5, and has a 2.34GHz processor.

This phone has 32/128/256GB of storage space on the inside and 2GB of RAM.

The phone has a full HD (750 x 1334 pixels) screen that is 4.7 inches wide. The phone is powered by a 1960 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,899/-

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7 Specs:

BUILDOSiOS 10
Dimensions138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
Weight138g
SIMNano-SIM
ColoursJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
PROCESSORCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMain12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
FeaturesF/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay  + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BATTERYCapacityNon-removable Li-Po battery
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A95 is the company's first 4G smartphone. It has a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & Features
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and Specifications
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan and Specifications
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme C25 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C25 price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi 11T Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story