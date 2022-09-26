Apple Store festival season arrives in India; discounts & much more.

In India, the season of Apple Store festivals has begun, and the company has launched a Diwali deal for owners of HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards.

Customers of Apple in India can also trade in any compatible smartphone during this Christmas season for an additional discount on a new iPhone.

The sales announcements coincided with the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Additionally, there are a number of No Cost EMI alternatives for Apple devices from the majority of top banks.

Additionally, as part of its Diwali celebrations, the Cupertino business will offer a free online session with Sikh musician Keerat Kaur on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Apple, customers with HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards can get a 7 percent instant discount, up to INR 7,000, on purchases from the Apple India store that cost more than INR 41,900 during the Diwali season.

Additionally, the business will provide a No Cost EMI option with terms of 3 or 6 months.

Apple will provide an additional discount on the exchange of an older iPhone or qualifying devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, or Poco for customers wishing to acquire an iPhone during the holiday season.

Additionally, they can add a bespoke engraving to their iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) purchases.

Emoji, numbers, and text in Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, and Telugu are all possible combinations.

Customers with questions about their purchases can speak with an Apple Specialist online in English or over the phone in Hindi or English, the company claims, during the Apple Store festival sale.

Customers who need assistance setting up their new Apple devices can schedule a session with a Specialist.

Last but not least, the Cupertino business will offer a free online session with artist Keerat Kaur on October 5 from 8 pm to 9:30 pm IST as part of its Today at Apple campaign.

According to the firm, Kaur will direct users to sketch using the Procreate app on an iPad or any other app they may have loaded after choosing a meaningful word or phrase.

