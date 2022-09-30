Google Pixel 7 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is already in the running for one of the most affordable phones of the year. Even in Pakistan, this is a great Google phone.
Google’s next affordable gaming phone has a 6.71-inch screen, a Google Tensor processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB of built-in storage, 50MP rear cameras, 11.1MP front-facing cameras, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colours, a 5003mAh battery, and many other features.
In Pakistan, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the best Google phone you can get for a good price. We’ve tested a lot of phones, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro has the longest-lasting battery by a wide margin.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 178,000.
|Brand
|Google Mobile Phone
|Model Name
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Price
|Rs. 178,000 / € 1,092 / ₹ 91,282 / C$ 1,618
|Release Date
|28th October 2022 (Expected)
|Display
|6.71 inches
|Processor
|Google Tensor
|RAM
|12GB
|Inbuilt Storage
|128GB/256GB/512GB
|Rear Cameras
|50MP
|Selfie Camera
|11.1 MP
|Colours
|Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black
|Battery
|5003mAh
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CDMA 800 / 1700 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 – GLUOG, G8VOU
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78, 257, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – G8VOU
1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25, 28, 30, 38, 40, 41, 48, 66, 71, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – GLUOG
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Type
|LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.71 inches, 110.5 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~512 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra
|Always-on display
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Google Tensor (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 and 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 and 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Card slot
|No
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB/512GB
|Camera Setup
|Triple
|Resolution
|50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), 1/2 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|11.1 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1.22µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|Type
|Li-Po 5003 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 23W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery 3.0
