Google is preparing to provide you access to new Home app features
People spotted the public preview of the Google Home app in the...
Google has launched an interesting and delightful promotional campaign for the upcoming Pixel 7 series in Japan.
The Pixel 7’s colours are described in the advertisement as potato chip flavours: Snow Cheese is the white hue, Hazel Onion is the dark sage-slash-olive colour, Salty Lemon is the lemon-yellow colour, and Obsidian Pepper is the black colour.
Enter the #GoogleChips challenge by Friday, September 23, for a chance to win one of 2,000 boxes of these genuine chips.
Take a look:
#GooglePixel7 & 7 Pro で、あなたも #TeamPixel に。
家族や友人と楽しめる 4 つの味の #Googleチップス を、抽選で 2,000 名様にお届け！
応募期間は 9/23 (金) 18 時まで♪Advertisement
応募はこちら ⇒ https://t.co/bmpLwUE8TM
— Google Japan (@googlejapan) September 13, 2022
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be released on October 6th, with the new Tensor G2 chip, a redesigned Visor design made of aluminium rather than glass, and accompanying the Pixel Watch.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.