Google teases Pixel 7 colours in Japan with strangely delectable chips

Google teases Pixel 7 colours in Japan with strangely delectable chips

  • Google has launched an advertisement for the new Pixel 7 series in Japan.
  • Enter the #GoogleChips challenge to win a chance to win one of 2,000 boxes of the chips.

Google has launched an interesting and delightful promotional campaign for the upcoming Pixel 7 series in Japan.

The Pixel 7’s colours are described in the advertisement as potato chip flavours: Snow Cheese is the white hue, Hazel Onion is the dark sage-slash-olive colour, Salty Lemon is the lemon-yellow colour, and Obsidian Pepper is the black colour.

Enter the #GoogleChips challenge by Friday, September 23, for a chance to win one of 2,000 boxes of these genuine chips.

Take a look:

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be released on October 6th, with the new Tensor G2 chip, a redesigned Visor design made of aluminium rather than glass, and accompanying the Pixel Watch.

