Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Honor will soon make the 20 Pro available. This will be the business’s forthcoming flagship. It was anticipated that the Chinese tech juggernaut will advance technology after releasing the 10 series. The Honor 20 Pro will therefore offer something unique. The phone comes loaded with the newest SoC, a really effective camera arrangement, a tonne of RAM, and a tonne of power. The Kirin 980 chipset, which is the most potent in the world of smartphones, will be included in the Honor 20 Pro. This will also be applied to its alternate form. Performance is guaranteed by the 7 nm chipset in the Honor 20 Pro. Compared to other smartphones of the same price range, all 7 nm chipsets have excellent performance ratios.
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Magic UI 2.1
|Dimensions
|154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Blue, Phantom Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
|Features
|AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)
