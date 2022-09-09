Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Honor 20 Pro’s is a 7 nm chipset.
  • It will be fueled with a heavy battery of 4000 mAh battery.
  • Honor Pro will have a 6.1-inch broad display screen.
Advertisement

Honor will soon make the 20 Pro available. This will be the business’s forthcoming flagship. It was anticipated that the Chinese tech juggernaut will advance technology after releasing the 10 series. The Honor 20 Pro will therefore offer something unique. The phone comes loaded with the newest SoC, a really effective camera arrangement, a tonne of RAM, and a tonne of power. The Kirin 980 chipset, which is the most potent in the world of smartphones, will be included in the Honor 20 Pro. This will also be applied to its alternate form. Performance is guaranteed by the 7 nm chipset in the Honor 20 Pro. Compared to other smartphones of the same price range, all 7 nm chipsets have excellent performance ratios.

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 20 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMagic UI 2.1
Dimensions154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Blue, Phantom Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP10
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash
FeaturesAI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The smartphone will be powered by one of the latest chipsets. There...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story