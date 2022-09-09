Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Honor 20 Pro’s is a 7 nm chipset.

It will be fueled with a heavy battery of 4000 mAh battery.

Honor Pro will have a 6.1-inch broad display screen.

Honor will soon make the 20 Pro available. This will be the business’s forthcoming flagship. It was anticipated that the Chinese tech juggernaut will advance technology after releasing the 10 series. The Honor 20 Pro will therefore offer something unique. The phone comes loaded with the newest SoC, a really effective camera arrangement, a tonne of RAM, and a tonne of power. The Kirin 980 chipset, which is the most potent in the world of smartphones, will be included in the Honor 20 Pro. This will also be applied to its alternate form. Performance is guaranteed by the 7 nm chipset in the Honor 20 Pro. Compared to other smartphones of the same price range, all 7 nm chipsets have excellent performance ratios.

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Honor 20 Pro specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Magic UI 2.1 Dimensions 154.6 x 74 x 8.4 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Blue, Phantom Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~412 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.4, 28mm (wide), 1/2″, Laser/PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″ + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.4″, Laser/PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), dedicated macro camera, LED Flash Features AI recognition of multiple objects, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 22.5W (50% in 30 min)

