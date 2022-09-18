Honor V40 price in Pakistan & features

The Honor V40 will include 8 gigabytes of RAM.

It will present full HD plus a resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels.

The Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.

The V40, will be brought by Chinese tech giant Honor. Given that the corporation continuously releasing the same series, the V-series of the company appears to be quite profitable. Empowered by the Dimensity 1000+ (7nm) 5G, the Honor V40. The Chipset used in the smartphone verifies that high-end connection will be supported by the upcoming model. The upcoming Honor V40 will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which implies there will be two versions of the smartphone when it launches. The 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage on the incoming smartphone Honor V40 will give consumers adequate room to store files on the device for later use. The Honor Sharp V40 smartphone has no other options.

Honor V40 price in Pakistan

The Honor V40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 94,999/-

Honor V40 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Magic UI 4.0 Dimensions 163.1 x 74.3 x 8 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Rose Gold, Titanium Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1236 x 2676 Pixels (~439 PPI) Extra Features Always-on display, HDR10, 120Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], HDR, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + Color spectrum sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min ( advertised ), Fast wireless charging 50W, 50% in 35 min (advertised), Reverse charging 5W

