Honor V40 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is making a new model...
The V40, will be brought by Chinese tech giant Honor. Given that the corporation continuously releasing the same series, the V-series of the company appears to be quite profitable. Empowered by the Dimensity 1000+ (7nm) 5G, the Honor V40. The Chipset used in the smartphone verifies that high-end connection will be supported by the upcoming model. The upcoming Honor V40 will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which implies there will be two versions of the smartphone when it launches. The 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage on the incoming smartphone Honor V40 will give consumers adequate room to store files on the device for later use. The Honor Sharp V40 smartphone has no other options.
The Honor V40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 94,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 74.3 x 8 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Rose Gold, Titanium Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1236 x 2676 Pixels (~439 PPI)
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, HDR10, 120Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + Color spectrum sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 50% in 35 min (advertised), Reverse charging 5W
