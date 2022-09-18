Honor V40 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The Honor V40 will include 8 gigabytes of RAM.
  • It will present full HD plus a resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels.
  • The Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery.
The V40, will be brought by Chinese tech giant Honor. Given that the corporation continuously releasing the same series, the V-series of the company appears to be quite profitable. Empowered by the Dimensity 1000+ (7nm) 5G, the Honor V40. The Chipset used in the smartphone verifies that high-end connection will be supported by the upcoming model. The upcoming Honor V40 will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which implies there will be two versions of the smartphone when it launches. The 128/256 gigabytes of internal storage on the incoming smartphone Honor V40 will give consumers adequate room to store files on the device for later use. The Honor Sharp V40 smartphone has no other options.

Honor V40 price in Pakistan

The Honor V40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 94,999/-

Honor V40 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMagic UI 4.0
Dimensions163.1 x 74.3 x 8 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Rose Gold, Titanium Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.72 Inches
Resolution1236 x 2676 Pixels (~439 PPI)
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, HDR10, 120Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], HDR, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) + Color spectrum sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, PhotoVideo/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 50% in 35 min (advertised), Reverse charging 5W

