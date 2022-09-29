Honor X20 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Honor X20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
  • The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core.
  • Honor X20’s 4300 mAh battery may last for one to two days of vigorous use.
Honor is releasing X20 with affordable price in Pakistan. Honor’s X-series smartphone is being updated. A leaker says this forthcoming smartphone would have powerful mid-range specs. Honor X20 is the upcoming phone. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 900 chipset. This CPU powers the Honor X20. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core.

The Honor X20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. results. Honor crisp X20 has 8GB of RAM. X20 boasts 128GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of data. The forthcoming X20 smartphone has a Triple Camera. The main camera is 64MP, 2MP, 2MP. X20’s 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The X20’s fingerprint sensor protects your info. The Honor X20’s 4300 mAh battery may last for one to two days of vigorous use and charges at 66W. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the Honor X20.

Honor X20 price in Pakistan

The Honor X20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-

Honor X20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMagic UI 4.2
Dimensions161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Silver, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandNSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MC4
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 66W

