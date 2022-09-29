Honor X20 price in Pakistan & features

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification
Honor is developing X20 SE. Honor revealed a new X-series smartphone. Weibo...
Honor is releasing X20 with affordable price in Pakistan. Honor’s X-series smartphone is being updated. A leaker says this forthcoming smartphone would have powerful mid-range specs. Honor X20 is the upcoming phone. The upcoming smartphone will employ the strong Dimensity 900 chipset. This CPU powers the Honor X20. The phone’s processor is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core.
The Honor X20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The latest, best-performing display is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. results. Honor crisp X20 has 8GB of RAM. X20 boasts 128GB of internal storage, adequate to store a lot of data. The forthcoming X20 smartphone has a Triple Camera. The main camera is 64MP, 2MP, 2MP. X20’s 16-megapixel selfie camera takes great photos. The X20’s fingerprint sensor protects your info. The Honor X20’s 4300 mAh battery may last for one to two days of vigorous use and charges at 66W. Samsung and other smartphone vendors will copy the Honor X20.
The Honor X20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 4.2
|Dimensions
|161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Silver, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W
