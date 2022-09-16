Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Pro inherited Kirin 980 chipset.

256 GB of ROM is installed inside the belly of the phone.

1080 x 2340 resolution is display of the P30 Pro.

Huawei has added a new device called the P30 Pro to its lineup. Soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to lose its crown to the Huawei P30 Pro. Well, it appears that this new phone will have a fresh appearance, much like the P30 Pro’s older brothers. It is quite difficult to consistently update the design and provide something exceptional for clients, but nevertheless this brand has succeeded. The Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we anticipate to be a new one with a distinctive design what they have planned.

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan

The Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 157,600/-

Huawei P30 Pro specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 8.1 Dimensions 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features DCI-P3 Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2) Camera Main Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP , f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features OIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS), [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Face ID, Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

