Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei has added a new device called the P30 Pro to its lineup. Soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to lose its crown to the Huawei P30 Pro. Well, it appears that this new phone will have a fresh appearance, much like the P30 Pro’s older brothers. It is quite difficult to consistently update the design and provide something exceptional for clients, but nevertheless this brand has succeeded. The Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we anticipate to be a new one with a distinctive design what they have planned.
The Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 157,600/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 8.1
|Dimensions
|158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected] (gyro-EIS), [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging
