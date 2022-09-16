Advertisement
Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei has added a new device called the P30 Pro to its lineup. Soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to lose its crown to the Huawei P30 Pro. Well, it appears that this new phone will have a fresh appearance, much like the P30 Pro’s older brothers. It is quite difficult to consistently update the design and provide something exceptional for clients, but nevertheless this brand has succeeded. The Huawei P30 Pro’s design will be something we anticipate to be a new one with a distinctive design what they have planned.

Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan

The Huawei P30 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 157,600/-

Huawei P30 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 8.1
Dimensions158 x 73.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP10
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports upto 256GB) (Uses SIM 2)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 20 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7″, PDAF + Periscope 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Leica optics, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected] (gyro-EIS), [email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsFace ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos sound, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W (70% in 30 min), Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

