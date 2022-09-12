Indian woman allegedly killed in Redmi 6A explosion.

Xiaomi India has launched an investigation into the death of a New Delhi woman.

To determine whether an alleged Redmi 6A explosion led to the death of a New Delhi woman, Xiaomi has announced an investigation.

This comes after a man tweeted on September 9 that his aunt’s Redmi 6A explosion-related death was discovered.

According to the company, consumer safety is really important and serious.

According to Xiaomi India, a staff from the company is attempting to contact the impacted family and find out what caused the occurrence.

The tweet from the man also featured screenshots of the woman lying in a pool of her own blood and the broken Redmi 6A. The man called out Xiaomi to take responsibility for the incident.

Advertisement Hi @RedmiIndia @manukumarjain@s_anuj Yesterday in Night my Aunty found dead 😭, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after sometime her phone blast. It's a bad time for us. It's a responsibility of a brand to support🙏 pic.twitter.com/9EAvw3hJdO — MD Talk YT (Manjeet) (@Mdtalk16) September 9, 2022

The man claimed that his aunt only really used her smartphone for phoning and watching YouTube, and that the explosion might have been caused by the battery.

Although Xiaomi India hasn’t given many details on the inquiry it launched, we anticipate receiving a thorough account of what actually transpired.

The investigation team need to be able to determine the actual cause(s) of the reported explosion.

Although it is unknown if the results of such an investigation may be made public, regulatory bodies ought to be involved in safety matters like these.

Xiaomi did not offer a date for when the inquiry would be finished, but it must be thorough.

