Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

The Hot 10 will be the newest smartphone from Infinix. The next Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is often found in mid-range smartphones.
The Inifinix Hot 10 has 64 gigabytes of storage space, which is enough to hold all the data you need for a day.
A 5200 mAh battery gives the phone power. The Inifinix Hot 10 has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640.
The Infinix Hot 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|micro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|Standby
|up to 38 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 36 hrs
