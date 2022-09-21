Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10

  • The Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70.
  • The phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640 and 64 gigabytes of storage.

The Hot 10 will be the newest smartphone from Infinix. The next Inifinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is often found in mid-range smartphones.

The Inifinix Hot 10 has 64 gigabytes of storage space, which is enough to hold all the data you need for a day.

A 5200 mAh battery gives the phone power. The Inifinix Hot 10 has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

