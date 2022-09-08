Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features

Infinix launched its new Hot 10S.

The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung and other tech giants will face serious competition.

Infinix will launch its new Hot 10S, which will be labelled NFC at the end. Infinix launches two smartphones from its Hot 10S series in the Indonesian market. Both devices have nearly identical features; the NFC model supports additional connectivity but has a lower RAM and battery capacity. The Infinix Hot 10S NFC is the name of the next smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85. Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Infinix Hot 10S NFC boasts a big-screen display with a 6.82-inch screen and an IPS LCD.

Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 10S NFC specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth) + 3rd, unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

