Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Infinix  launched its new Hot 10S.
  • The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery.
  • Samsung and other tech giants will face serious competition.
Advertisement

Infinix will launch its new Hot 10S, which will be labelled NFC at the end. Infinix launches two smartphones from its Hot 10S series in the Indonesian market. Both devices have nearly identical features; the NFC model supports additional connectivity but has a lower RAM and battery capacity. The Infinix Hot 10S NFC is the name of the next smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85. Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Infinix Hot 10S NFC boasts a big-screen display with a 6.82-inch screen and an IPS LCD.

Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 10S NFC specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 3rd, unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

Also Read

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Twitter bans prominent journalists related to Musk
Twitter bans prominent journalists related to Musk
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story