Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan & features

- Infinix launched its new Hot 10S.
- The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery.
- Samsung and other tech giants will face serious competition.
Infinix will launch its new Hot 10S, which will be labelled NFC at the end. Infinix launches two smartphones from its Hot 10S series in the Indonesian market. Both devices have nearly identical features; the NFC model supports additional connectivity but has a lower RAM and battery capacity. The Infinix Hot 10S NFC is the name of the next smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85. Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Infinix Hot 10S NFC boasts a big-screen display with a 6.82-inch screen and an IPS LCD.
Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 10S NFC price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
Infinix Hot 10S NFC specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 3rd, unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.