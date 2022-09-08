Infinix Hot 10s Price In Pakistan & specs

The device will be powered by one of the latest chipsets.

There is a GPU of Mali-G52 MC2. The Hot 10S.

Full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 Pixels.

Infinix releases the Hot 10S smartphone. The Hot 10 series smartphone was released to the market by the Hong Kong-based firm. The next device is a mid-range phone with all the necessary specifications. This smartphone is marketed as a gaming device. We’re discussing the Infinix Hot 10S. The handset will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85. The new Infinix Hot 10S features a 2.0 Octa-core processor beneath the hood. This next incoming smartphone boasts a big-screen display with a 6.82-inch screen size. The new Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen and a full-HD display.

Infinix Hot 10s Price In Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10S price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,499/-

Infinix Hot 10s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

