Infinix Hot 10s Price In Pakistan & specs

  • The device will be powered by one of the latest chipsets.
  • There is a GPU of Mali-G52 MC2. The Hot 10S.
  • Full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 Pixels.
Infinix releases the Hot 10S smartphone. The Hot 10 series smartphone was released to the market by the Hong Kong-based firm. The next device is a mid-range phone with all the necessary specifications. This smartphone is marketed as a gaming device. We’re discussing the Infinix Hot 10S. The handset will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85. The new Infinix Hot 10S features a 2.0 Octa-core processor beneath the hood. This next incoming smartphone boasts a big-screen display with a 6.82-inch screen size. The new Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen and a full-HD display.

Infinix Hot 10s Price In Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10S price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,499/-

Infinix Hot 10s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

