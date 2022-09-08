Infinix Hot 10s Price In Pakistan & specs

- The device will be powered by one of the latest chipsets.
- There is a GPU of Mali-G52 MC2. The Hot 10S.
- Full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 Pixels.
Infinix releases the Hot 10S smartphone. The Hot 10 series smartphone was released to the market by the Hong Kong-based firm. The next device is a mid-range phone with all the necessary specifications. This smartphone is marketed as a gaming device. We’re discussing the Infinix Hot 10S. The handset will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85. The new Infinix Hot 10S features a 2.0 Octa-core processor beneath the hood. This next incoming smartphone boasts a big-screen display with a 6.82-inch screen size. The new Infinix Hot 10S is equipped with a Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen and a full-HD display.
Infinix Hot 10s Price In Pakistan
Infinix Hot 10S price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,499/-
Infinix Hot 10s specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|171.5 x 77.5 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
[emebedpost slug=”infinix-hot-10i-price-reduced-now-available-for-rs-19999/”]
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.