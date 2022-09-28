Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution in full HD

Oppo F15 price in Pakistan & have in-display fingerprint scanner
Infinix released Hot 11 phone with reasonable price in Pakistan. Every average Income earning people can buy this phone easily. The smartphone is certified by FCC. Let’s check what the Infinix Hot 11 has. This smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC to give it extra power and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it super quick. The Hot 11 has a Mali-G52 GPU. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.6-inch screen and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution in full HD. The new Infinix Hot 11 will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. It have 4GB of RAM. The chipset and RAM of the Hot 11 from Infinix will allow users to perform tasks quickly. 64 GB of internal storage is adequate to save a lot of material for later use. Infinix 11 has a triple camera system. The main sensor is 13 megapixels and the secondary is 2 megapixels. The Infinix Hot’s 11 has an LED flashlight to help the primary sensor take photos. Phone’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels. In this phone, a rear-mounted sensor protects your data. The Infinix Hot 11’s 5200 mAh battery can last a full day. Hot 11’s will lose to Samsung and others over time.
The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
