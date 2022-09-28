Advertisement
  Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution in full HD
  • Ininix Hot 11 has a 6.6-inch screen and 4GB of RAM.
  • Ininix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is reasonable.
  • 64 GB of internal storage is adequate to save a lot of material for later use.
Infinix released Hot 11 phone with reasonable price in Pakistan. Every average Income earning people can buy this phone easily. The smartphone is certified by FCC. Let’s check what the Infinix Hot 11 has. This smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC to give it extra power and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it super quick. The Hot 11 has a Mali-G52 GPU. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.6-inch screen and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution in full HD. The new Infinix Hot 11 will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. It have 4GB of RAM. The chipset and RAM of the Hot 11 from Infinix will allow users to perform tasks quickly. 64 GB of internal storage is adequate to save a lot of material for later use. Infinix 11 has a triple camera system. The main sensor is 13 megapixels and the secondary is 2 megapixels. The Infinix Hot’s 11 has an LED flashlight to help the primary sensor take photos. Phone’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels. In this phone, a rear-mounted sensor protects your data. The Infinix Hot 11’s 5200 mAh battery can last a full day. Hot 11’s will lose to Samsung and others over time.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight201 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
