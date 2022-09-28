Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution in full HD

Ininix Hot 11 has a 6.6-inch screen and 4GB of RAM.

Infinix released Hot 11 phone with reasonable price in Pakistan. Every average Income earning people can buy this phone easily. The smartphone is certified by FCC. Let’s check what the Infinix Hot 11 has. This smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC to give it extra power and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it super quick. The Hot 11 has a Mali-G52 GPU. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.6-inch screen and 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution in full HD. The new Infinix Hot 11 will boast an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, the latest and best. It have 4GB of RAM. The chipset and RAM of the Hot 11 from Infinix will allow users to perform tasks quickly. 64 GB of internal storage is adequate to save a lot of material for later use. Infinix 11 has a triple camera system. The main sensor is 13 megapixels and the secondary is 2 megapixels. The Infinix Hot’s 11 has an LED flashlight to help the primary sensor take photos. Phone’s selfie camera is 8 megapixels. In this phone, a rear-mounted sensor protects your data. The Infinix Hot 11’s 5200 mAh battery can last a full day. Hot 11’s will lose to Samsung and others over time.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm Weight 201 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green , Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus , Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

