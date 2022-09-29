Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Google tests responses to iPhone SMS messages
The Infinix Hot 12 is currently available. The phone will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This mobile device has an Octa-core processor.
The screen size of this device is 6.82 inches. This phone’s battery capacity is 5000mAh.
The capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen on the new Infinix Hot 12 has a full-HD resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
