Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 12

  • Infinix Hot 12 is being released by Infinix.
  • The smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
  • This phone has a 6.82-inch large-screen display and is powered by an Octa-core processor.
Hot 12 is being released by Infinix. The release of a new Hot smartphone by Infinix. The forthcoming smartphone from the company is inexpensive.

The Infinix Hot 12 will be released next year. The smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

This phone is powered by an Octa-core processor. This smartphone has a 6.82-inch large-screen display.

The new Infinix Hot 12 features an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 720 x 1640 pixels.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursRacing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

