Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix phone is powered by the Helio P22 processor. This MediaTek processor is frequently found in mid-priced smartphones. The phone’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Infinix Hot 9’s RAM is sufficient to give the gadget high-end speed. Large files can be stored on its 128 GB of internal storage.

The triple rear camera configuration on the Infinix Hot 9’s has a 16 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel macro lens, and a 2 megapixel low light camera. The Hot 9 from Infinix has an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which is a huge battery that guarantees adequate backup time.

A back fingerprint reader on the Infinix 9 ensures high-end security. It offers the user the choice to prevent unauthorized users from using it. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD display panel on the Infinix Hot 9 has HD + resolution. The front-facing camera is located in a notch in the screen’s display. The Samsung rival has a lot to offer at reasonable costs. So, the Hot 9 is a fantastic choice if you can’t buy a flagship.

Infinix Hot 9 in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,000 – 27,000.

Infinix Hot 9 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

