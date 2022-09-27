Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & having 6.82-inch big-screen display
The Infinix phone is powered by the Helio P22 processor. This MediaTek processor is frequently found in mid-priced smartphones. The phone’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Infinix Hot 9’s RAM is sufficient to give the gadget high-end speed. Large files can be stored on its 128 GB of internal storage.
The triple rear camera configuration on the Infinix Hot 9’s has a 16 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel macro lens, and a 2 megapixel low light camera. The Hot 9 from Infinix has an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which is a huge battery that guarantees adequate backup time.
A back fingerprint reader on the Infinix 9 ensures high-end security. It offers the user the choice to prevent unauthorized users from using it. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD display panel on the Infinix Hot 9 has HD + resolution. The front-facing camera is located in a notch in the screen’s display. The Samsung rival has a lot to offer at reasonable costs. So, the Hot 9 is a fantastic choice if you can’t buy a flagship.
The Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,000 – 27,000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
