Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix phone is powered by the Helio P22 processor. This MediaTek processor is frequently found in mid-priced smartphones. The phone’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM work together. The Infinix Hot 9’s RAM is sufficient to give the gadget high-end speed. Large files can be stored on its 128 GB of internal storage.

The triple rear camera configuration on the Infinix Hot 9’s has a 16 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel macro lens, and a 2 megapixel low light camera. The Hot 9 from Infinix has an 8 megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which is a huge battery that guarantees adequate backup time.

Advertisement

A back fingerprint reader on the Infinix 9 ensures high-end security. It offers the user the choice to prevent unauthorized users from using it. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD display panel on the Infinix Hot 9 has HD + resolution. The front-facing camera is located in a notch in the screen’s display. The Samsung rival has a lot to offer at reasonable costs. So, the Hot 9 is a fantastic choice if you can’t buy a flagship.

Infinix Hot 9 in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 17,000 – 27,000.

Infinix Hot 9 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.8 x 8. 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash Features autofocus , Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & having 6.82-inch big-screen display Ininix releases Hot 12 with reason price in Pakistan. Phone will be...