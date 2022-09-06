Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan & full specs
The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2400 Dynamic AMOLED...
Infinix is preparing to unveil the Note 11, which will be known as the Note 11 Pro. The Chinese firm is releasing two new phones in its Note line. These phones will be available worldwide.
The Infinix Note 11 Pro is the company’s new mid-range smartphone.
The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 processor. A 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor gives the Infinix Note 11 Pro more power.
The phone includes a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that consumers will like. The Infinix Note 11 will boast a 1080 x 2460 full HD+ resolution.
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
