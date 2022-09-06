Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Note 11 will boast a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 full HD+ resolution.

Infinix is preparing to unveil the Note 11, which will be known as the Note 11 Pro. The Chinese firm is releasing two new phones in its Note line. These phones will be available worldwide.

The Infinix Note 11 Pro is the company’s new mid-range smartphone.

The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 processor. A 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor gives the Infinix Note 11 Pro more power.

The phone includes a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that consumers will like. The Infinix Note 11 will boast a 1080 x 2460 full HD+ resolution.

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Note 11 Pro full specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mithril Grey , Haze Green, Mist Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

