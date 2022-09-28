Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Infinix Zero Ultra

  • The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
  • The phone gets its power from a 5000 mAh battery.
  • There are 64 gigabytes of storage.
The new Zero Ultra from Infinix will be available soon. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is in the middle of the range, will power the Infinix Zero Ultra.

There are 64 gigabytes of storage on the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is enough for a day’s worth of data.

The phone gets its power from a 5000 mAh battery. The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 920
GPUARM Mali-G68
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W

