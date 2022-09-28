Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

The new Zero Ultra from Infinix will be available soon. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is in the middle of the range, will power the Infinix Zero Ultra.

The phone gets its power from a 5000 mAh battery. The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2. 2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 920 GPU ARM Mali-G68 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6. 7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 180W

