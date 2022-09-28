Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs
The Inifinix Hot 10 will be Infinix's newest smartphone. It will be...
The new Zero Ultra from Infinix will be available soon. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is in the middle of the range, will power the Infinix Zero Ultra.
There are 64 gigabytes of storage on the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is enough for a day’s worth of data.
The phone gets its power from a 5000 mAh battery. The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 920
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G68
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 180W
