Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs

  • The Infinix Zero X Pro will be in the mid-range price range.
  • This phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and an Octa-Core processor.
  • It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Infinix Zero X Pro is currently available. The phone, which will be called the Infinix Zero X Pro, will be in the middle price range.

The Infinix Zero X Pro has a mid-range Mediatek Helio G95 chipset with an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.05GHz.

This phone’s GPU is a Mali-G76 MC4. The big screen on this smartphone is 6.67 inches.

The new Infinix Zero X has a screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels and an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero X Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursNebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
