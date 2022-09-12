Advertisement
iPhone 14 series battery capacity revealed

iPhone 14 series battery capacity revealed

iPhone 14

  • Apple did not specify the battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series.
  • A new Macrumors story has disclosed the battery size of all four iPhone 14 variants.

Apple did not reveal the battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series at its debut event last week, as is customary.

Even the official Apple.com listings for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max do not specify the exact size of their batteries.

However, it just says that the iPhone 14 series has “all-day battery life.” A new Macrumors story has disclosed the battery size of all four iPhone 14 variants.

The magazine received the iPhone 14 battery specifications from a Chinese regulatory database.

The battery capacity of each iPhone 14 models device is as follows:

  • iPhone 14: 3,279mAh
  • iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

In contrast, the iPhone 13 mini’s battery capacity is 2,406mAh, the iPhone 13’s is 3,227mAh, the iPhone 13 Pro’s is 3,095mAh, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s is 4,352mAh.

The iPhone 14 Plus, as can be seen, has the biggest battery ever installed in an iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has roughly the same battery as the Plus model, will reportedly have a longer battery life, according to the official listing of the iPhone 14 series.

It’s most likely because the Pro model has a ProMotion display, which reportedly supports a variable refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz.

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14 series on Friday (Sept. 9). The Plus model will be on sale on October 7, while the other three models will be available on September 16.

