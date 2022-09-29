iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature 6GB RAM
Apple released iPhone 6 with affordable price in Pakistan. The best phone for average income holders. If the list of preliminary specifications is any indication, Apple’s next generation iPhone will be a 6 and bigger, faster, and better than anything we’ve seen before. Leaks and reports suggest the Apple iPhone 6 will come in two varieties, one with a 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and another with a 5.5-inch touchscreen. Both iPhone 6 devices will include iOS 8, an Apple A8 chipset, and a Quad-core processor, and both will have an 8-Megapixel camera with HDR Panorama and HDR picture. The new water-resistant iPhone 6 is slimmer, stronger, and tougher than anything Apple has made before. It has a Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is nearly unbreakable, as well as Apple’s fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal capacity. The Apple iPhone 6 is a premium smartphone with breakthrough technologies. Pre-order yours today!
The Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is Rs.26, 999/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 8
|Dimensions
|138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|129 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
|Chipset
|Apple A8
|GPU
|PowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 Inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
|Battery
|Capacity
|1810 mAh
|Standby
|up to 250 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 50 hrs
