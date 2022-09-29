iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

Apple iPhone 6 will come in two varieties.

4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and another with a 5.5-inch touchscreen.

Both devices will include iOS 8, an Apple A8 chipset, and a Quad-core processor.

Advertisement

Apple released iPhone 6 with affordable price in Pakistan. The best phone for average income holders. If the list of preliminary specifications is any indication, Apple’s next generation iPhone will be a 6 and bigger, faster, and better than anything we’ve seen before. Leaks and reports suggest the Apple iPhone 6 will come in two varieties, one with a 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and another with a 5.5-inch touchscreen. Both iPhone 6 devices will include iOS 8, an Apple A8 chipset, and a Quad-core processor, and both will have an 8-Megapixel camera with HDR Panorama and HDR picture. The new water-resistant iPhone 6 is slimmer, stronger, and tougher than anything Apple has made before. It has a Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is nearly unbreakable, as well as Apple’s fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal capacity. The Apple iPhone 6 is a premium smartphone with breakthrough technologies. Pre-order yours today!

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is Rs.26, 999/-

iPhone 6 specs

Build OS iOS 8 Dimensions 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm Weight 129 g SIM Single SIM (Micro-SIM) Colors Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 Processor CPU 1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based) Chipset Apple A8 GPU PowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 4. 7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM Card No Camera Main 8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus , dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features 1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB Yes NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel , Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone Battery Capacity 1810 mAh Standby up to 250 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 50 hrs

Also Read Apple iPhone 14 series to feature 6GB RAM Apple's iPhone 14 series is said to have more RAM than the...