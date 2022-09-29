Advertisement
  iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan with magnificent display

  •  Apple iPhone 6 will come in two varieties.
  • 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and another with a 5.5-inch touchscreen.
  • Both devices will include iOS 8, an Apple A8 chipset, and a Quad-core processor.
Apple released iPhone 6 with affordable price in Pakistan. The best phone for average income holders. If the list of preliminary specifications is any indication, Apple’s next generation iPhone will be a 6 and bigger, faster, and better than anything we’ve seen before. Leaks and reports suggest the Apple iPhone 6 will come in two varieties, one with a 4.7-inch backlit IPS LCD touchscreen and another with a 5.5-inch touchscreen. Both iPhone 6 devices will include iOS 8, an Apple A8 chipset, and a Quad-core processor, and both will have an 8-Megapixel camera with HDR Panorama and HDR picture. The new water-resistant iPhone 6 is slimmer, stronger, and tougher than anything Apple has made before. It has a Sapphire crystal-glass touch screen that is nearly unbreakable, as well as Apple’s fingerprint sensor, noise-cancelling technology, and up to 32GB of internal capacity. The Apple iPhone 6 is a premium smartphone with breakthrough technologies. Pre-order yours today!

iPhone 6 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 6 price in Pakistan is Rs.26, 999/-

iPhone 6 specs

BuildOSiOS 8
Dimensions138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm
Weight129 g
SIMSingle SIM (Micro-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, White/Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
ProcessorCPU1.4 GHZ Dual-core Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
ChipsetApple A8
GPUPowerVR GX6650 (hexa-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 1 GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8MP, 3264×2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Features1.5ï¿½m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, face and smile detection, image stabilization, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front1.2 MP, 720p, burst, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBYes
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint sensor (Touch ID)
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, AirDrop file sharing, Scratch-resistant glass back panel, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
BatteryCapacity1810 mAh
Standbyup to 250 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 50 hrs

