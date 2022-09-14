Logitech launches G502 X gaming mouse series in India.

The G502 X, Lightspeed, and Plus models are wireless options, whereas the G520 X is a wired mouse.

Gaming-focused mice from Logitech have been introduced in India under the G502 X range. The G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed, and G502 X Plus are available.

The Lightspeed and Plus models are wireless options, whereas the G520 X is a wired mouse.

A couple of the features on all three devices are the same. The G502 X is the choice with the lowest price.

In terms of design, the Logitech G502 X series resembles the MX Master 3S with a thumb rest on the left side.

Each of the three mice has a newly designed, detachable DPI-shift button, as well as a lighter and more stable scroll wheel. The legendary dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and accurate ratchet modes from the G502 are also still present.

The LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches from Logitech are available in the G502 X series.

It is a type of microswitch that combines mechanical and optical switches to provide quick, dependable, and accurate actuation.

According to Logitech, LIGHTFORCE employs mechanical switch-like galvanic contact parts. They offer the best possible gaming performance.

The Hero 25K high-precision gaming sensor in the G502 X series has a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and does not use smoothing, filtering, or acceleration.

Response times on the wireless G502 X Lightspeed and Plus variants are 68% faster.

Additionally, they include the upgraded LIGHTSPEED wireless protocol for using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB to link two LIGHTSPEED devices to a single receiver.

Battery optimizations are included in the Plus version as well. With Windows 10 or a later version and macOS 10.14 or a later version, all three mice are compatible.

Priced at INR 7,995, INR 13,995, and INR 14,995, respectively, the Logitech G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed, and G502 X Plus gaming mice come in three different variations.

All three gadgets are available for purchase on Amazon and the company’s official website in the colors black and white.

A 2-year limited hardware warranty is included with them.

