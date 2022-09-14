Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Motorola will introduce the Moto E6, also known as the Plus variant. Its entry-level model’s characteristics appeared a month ago. The producers appear to be eager to release the new, high-end Motorola Moto E6 Plus smartphone. This new smartphone has incredible specs and appears to be highly promising. The Media Tek Helio P22 chipset will power the device. In any case, this chipset is more potent. The Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 used in the cheaper form of the series series is slower than the chipset of the Motorola Moto E6 Plus. The SoC is connected to 4 GB of RAM, which is in charge of multitasking. There are 64 gigabytes of inbuilt storage on the Motorola Moto E6.

Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Motorola Moto E6 Plus specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm Weight 149 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polished Graphite, Bright Cherry, Dark Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/ 64GB Built-in, 2/ 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Removable), 3000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

