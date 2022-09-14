Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33 smartphone to the market. Samsung...
Motorola will introduce the Moto E6, also known as the Plus variant. Its entry-level model’s characteristics appeared a month ago. The producers appear to be eager to release the new, high-end Motorola Moto E6 Plus smartphone. This new smartphone has incredible specs and appears to be highly promising. The Media Tek Helio P22 chipset will power the device. In any case, this chipset is more potent. The Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 used in the cheaper form of the series series is slower than the chipset of the Motorola Moto E6 Plus. The SoC is connected to 4 GB of RAM, which is in charge of multitasking. There are 64 gigabytes of inbuilt storage on the Motorola Moto E6.
Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|149 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polished Graphite, Bright Cherry, Dark Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Removable), 3000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.