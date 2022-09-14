Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features
Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement

Motorola will introduce the Moto E6, also known as the Plus variant. Its entry-level model’s characteristics appeared a month ago. The producers appear to be eager to release the new, high-end Motorola Moto E6 Plus smartphone. This new smartphone has incredible specs and appears to be highly promising. The Media Tek Helio P22 chipset will power the device. In any case, this chipset is more potent. The Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 used in the cheaper form of the series series is slower than the chipset of the Motorola Moto E6 Plus. The SoC is connected to 4 GB of RAM, which is in charge of multitasking. There are 64 gigabytes of inbuilt storage on the Motorola Moto E6.

Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto E6 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Motorola Moto E6 Plus specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
Dimensions155.6 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight149 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolished Graphite, Bright Cherry, Dark Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~282 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 1/4″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Removable), 3000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung will soon release the Galaxy A33 smartphone to the market. Samsung...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Phantom X2 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
UK: Met Office predicts 2023 will be hotter than 2022
UK: Met Office predicts 2023 will be hotter than 2022
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan & features
Nasa Mars rover to lay down rocks for Earth return
Nasa Mars rover to lay down rocks for Earth return
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story