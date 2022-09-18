Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan & features

Honor V40 price in Pakistan & features
Motorola is releasing the intriguing One Mid smartphone. The phone’s specifications indicate that it will be a reasonably priced smartphone. The Snapdragon 675 processor will run the next smartphone Motorola One Mid. This CPU is strong and popular in this class of devices. This will make the processing speed extremely quick for the upcoming Motorola One Mid. A user always searches for this. The handset comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM to help the chipset. The Motorola One Mid will therefore deliver top-notch performance because to its chipset and RAM capacity. The One Mid from Motorola can hold a lot thanks to its internal storage, which is also rather quiet.
The Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 675
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash resistant , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
