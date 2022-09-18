Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan & features

The handset comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The Motorola One Mid will therefore deliver top-notch performance.

The 6.53 inches display panel will provide the user with full HD plus resolution.

The One Mid from Motorola can hold a lot thanks to its internal storage, which is also rather quiet.

Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan

The Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Motorola One Mid specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-Core Chipset Snapdragon 675 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash resistant , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging

