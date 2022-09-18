Advertisement
Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan & features

Motorola is releasing the intriguing One Mid smartphone. The phone’s specifications indicate that it will be a reasonably priced smartphone. The Snapdragon 675 processor will run the next smartphone Motorola One Mid. This CPU is strong and popular in this class of devices. This will make the processing speed extremely quick for the upcoming Motorola One Mid. A user always searches for this. The handset comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM to help the chipset. The Motorola One Mid will therefore deliver top-notch performance because to its chipset and RAM capacity. The One Mid from Motorola can hold a lot thanks to its internal storage, which is also rather quiet.

Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan

The Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Motorola One Mid specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 675
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash resistant , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

