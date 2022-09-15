Advertisement
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Nokia 106

  • The Nokia 106 has a bigger and stronger battery that promises a standby time of up to 35 days, which is more than a month.
  • The device weighs 74.2 grams.
  • The phone comes in three colours: black, white, and dazzling red.
Nokia has unveiled the new 106 device. With the Nokia 106 in your hands, all eyes will be on you thanks to its visually stunning back body shell.

The phone comes in three colours: black, white, and dazzling red. Consider your world without colour.

The device in pale, faded black and white, gives colour to your life.

The new Nokia 106 has a more powerful and stronger battery that promises a standby time of up to 35 days, which is more than a month. The device weighs 74.2 grams.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

Nokia expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-

Nokia 106 specs

BuildOSNokia Series 30
Dimensions112.9 x 47.5 x 14.9 mm
Weight74.2 g
ColoursBlack, White, Red
Frequency2G BandGSM: 900 / 1800
GSM: 850 / 1900
DisplayTechnologyTFT, 65K colors, (114 ppi)
Size1.8 inches
Resolution128 x 160 pixels
MemoryBuilt-inBuilt in memory, 384 KB RAM
CardNo
Contacts500 entries
CameraMainNo
FeaturesNo
FrontNo
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM
USBYes
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserN/A
MessagingSMS, Picture messaging
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraFlashlight, Digital clock, MP3 Player, CalculatorCalendar, Converter, Expense manager
BatteryStandbyUp to 840 h
TalktimeUp to 10 h
