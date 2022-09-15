Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & specs

The Nokia 106 has a bigger and stronger battery that promises a standby time of up to 35 days, which is more than a month.

The device weighs 74.2 grams.

The phone comes in three colours: black, white, and dazzling red.

Nokia has unveiled the new 106 device. With the Nokia 106 in your hands, all eyes will be on you thanks to its visually stunning back body shell.

The phone comes in three colours: black, white, and dazzling red. Consider your world without colour.

The device in pale, faded black and white, gives colour to your life.

The new Nokia 106 has a more powerful and stronger battery that promises a standby time of up to 35 days, which is more than a month.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

Nokia expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-

Nokia 106 specs

Build OS Nokia Series 30 Dimensions 112.9 x 47.5 x 14. 9 mm Weight 74.2 g Colours Black, White, Red Frequency 2G Band GSM: 900 / 1800

GSM: 850 / 1900 Display Technology TFT, 65K colors, (114 ppi) Size 1. 8 inches Resolution 128 x 160 pixels Memory Built-in Built in memory, 384 KB RAM Card No Contacts 500 entries Camera Main No Features No Front No Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM USB Yes NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio jack , Speakerphone Browser N/A Messaging SMS, Picture messaging Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Flashlight, Digital clock, MP3 Player, Calculator , Calendar , Converter, Expense manager Battery Standby Up to 840 h Talktime Up to 10 h

