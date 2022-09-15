Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & full specs
Nokia has unveiled the new 106 device. With the Nokia 106 in your hands, all eyes will be on you thanks to its visually stunning back body shell.
The phone comes in three colours: black, white, and dazzling red. Consider your world without colour.
The device in pale, faded black and white, gives colour to your life.
The new Nokia 106 has a more powerful and stronger battery that promises a standby time of up to 35 days, which is more than a month. The device weighs 74.2 grams.
Nokia expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-
|Build
|OS
|Nokia Series 30
|Dimensions
|112.9 x 47.5 x 14.9 mm
|Weight
|74.2 g
|Colours
|Black, White, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM: 900 / 1800
GSM: 850 / 1900
|Display
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors, (114 ppi)
|Size
|1.8 inches
|Resolution
|128 x 160 pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|Built in memory, 384 KB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|500 entries
|Camera
|Main
|No
|Features
|No
|Front
|No
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM
|USB
|Yes
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|N/A
|Messaging
|SMS, Picture messaging
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Flashlight, Digital clock, MP3 Player, Calculator, Calendar, Converter, Expense manager
|Battery
|Standby
|Up to 840 h
|Talktime
|Up to 10 h
