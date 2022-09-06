Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & features.

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features
Nokia improved its 2017 phone 105 with the 2019 model. It has...
The newest and least expensive phone available in Pakistan is the Nokia 110.
The phone has a 1.77-inch plastic display and plastic casing. This device has a battery capacity of 800 mAh.
The new Nokia 110 has an inbuilt memory of 4 megapixels, allowing the user to store a large number of messages and contact information.
However, this model will not just provide you with internal storage; the Nokia 110 also features a dedicated slot for a 32-megapixel microSD card, allowing you to expand the phone’s storage capacity.
The Nokia 110 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,700.
|Build
|OS
|Nokia Series 30+
|Dimensions
|115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm
|Weight
|86 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Ocean Blue, Pink, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|Display
|Technology
|QQVGA Display
|Size
|1.7 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
|Camera
|Main
|VGA
|Features
|Video (320p@15fps)
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio with RDS
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 18.5 days
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
