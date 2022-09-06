Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & features.

The newest and least expensive phone available in Pakistan is the Nokia 110.

The phone has a 1.77-inch plastic display and plastic casing. This device has a battery capacity of 800 mAh.

The new Nokia 110 has an inbuilt memory of 4 megapixels, allowing the user to store a large number of messages and contact information.

However, this model will not just provide you with internal storage; the Nokia 110 also features a dedicated slot for a 32-megapixel microSD card, allowing you to expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 110 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,700.

Nokia 110 Specifications:

Build OS Nokia Series 30+ Dimensions 115. 15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm Weight 86 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Ocean Blue, Pink, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 Display Technology QQVGA Display Size 1.7 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI) Memory Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB) Camera Main VGA Features Video (320p@15fps) Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM Radio with RDS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra SNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo , FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable 800 mAh Standby up to 18.5 days Talktime up to 14 hrs

