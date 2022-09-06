Advertisement
date 2022-09-06
Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
The newest and least expensive phone available in Pakistan is the Nokia 110.

The phone has a 1.77-inch plastic display and plastic casing. This device has a battery capacity of 800 mAh.

The new Nokia 110 has an inbuilt memory of 4 megapixels, allowing the user to store a large number of messages and contact information.

However, this model will not just provide you with internal storage; the Nokia 110 also features a dedicated slot for a 32-megapixel microSD card, allowing you to expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 110 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,700.

Nokia 110 Specifications:

BuildOSNokia Series 30+
Dimensions115.15 x 49.85 x 14.3mm
Weight86 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsOcean Blue, Pink, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DisplayTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.7 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~235 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
CameraMainVGA
FeaturesVideo (320p@15fps)
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio with RDS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable 800 mAh
Standbyup to 18.5 days
Talktimeup to 14 hrs

 

