Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia is introducing the new Nokia 6310 2021.

The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.

The device has a 4G LTE network and boasts a QVGA display resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.

Advertisement

Nokia is introducing the new 6310 (2021). Nokia, the iconic smartphone company, plans to release a new current version of the popular handset, which was first released in 2001.

The company is now introducing the all-new Nokia 6310 (2021). The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.

The phone features 8 MB of internal memory and 16 MB of RAM. The next Nokia 6310 2021 phone also accepts a memory card with a capacity of up to 32GB.

The gadget has a 4G LTE network, which is an incredible effort by the corporation.

The Nokia 6310 (2021) comes in a variety of colours, including Yellow, Black, and Dark Green.

The 2.8-inch LCD screen of the Vivo V23 boasts a QVGA display resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.

Advertisement

Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,800/-

Nokia 6310 Specs

Build Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Yellow, Black, Dark Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor Chipset Unisoc 6531F Display Technology QVGA Display Size 2.8 Inches Resolution 240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI) Memory Built-in 8MB Built-in, 16MB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 32GB) Contacts 500 Camera Main 0.3 MP, LED Flash Features Video ([email protected]) Front No Camera Connectivity WLAN No Bluetooth Bluetooth V5.0 GPS No Radio FM Radio, (wired + wireless dual mode) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge Features Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3 player, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra SNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 1150 mAh Talktime up to 19.45 hrs

Also Read Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specs Vivo intends to unveil a new smartphone in its Y-series line. The...