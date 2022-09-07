Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Nokia 6310

  • Nokia is introducing the new Nokia 6310 2021.
  • The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.
  • The device has a 4G LTE network and boasts a QVGA display resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.
Nokia is introducing the new 6310 (2021). Nokia, the iconic smartphone company, plans to release a new current version of the popular handset, which was first released in 2001.

The company is now introducing the all-new Nokia 6310 (2021). The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.

The phone features 8 MB of internal memory and 16 MB of RAM. The next Nokia 6310 2021 phone also accepts a memory card with a capacity of up to 32GB.

The gadget has a 4G LTE network, which is an incredible effort by the corporation.

The Nokia 6310 (2021) comes in a variety of colours, including Yellow, Black, and Dark Green.

The 2.8-inch LCD screen of the Vivo V23 boasts a QVGA display resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.

Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,800/-

Nokia 6310 Specs

BuildDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsYellow, Black, Dark Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorChipsetUnisoc 6531F
DisplayTechnologyQVGA Display
Size2.8 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in8MB Built-in, 16MB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 32GB)
Contacts500
CameraMain0.3 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesVideo ([email protected])
FrontNo Camera
ConnectivityWLANNo
BluetoothBluetooth V5.0
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio, (wired + wireless dual mode)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge
FeaturesAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1150 mAh
Talktimeup to 19.45 hrs

 

