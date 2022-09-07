Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specs
Nokia is introducing the new 6310 (2021). Nokia, the iconic smartphone company, plans to release a new current version of the popular handset, which was first released in 2001.
The company is now introducing the all-new Nokia 6310 (2021). The phone contains dual sim slots, allowing users to connect to two networks at the same time.
The phone features 8 MB of internal memory and 16 MB of RAM. The next Nokia 6310 2021 phone also accepts a memory card with a capacity of up to 32GB.
The gadget has a 4G LTE network, which is an incredible effort by the corporation.
The Nokia 6310 (2021) comes in a variety of colours, including Yellow, Black, and Dark Green.
The 2.8-inch LCD screen of the Vivo V23 boasts a QVGA display resolution of 240 x 320 pixels.
The Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,800/-
|Build
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Yellow, Black, Dark Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Unisoc 6531F
|Display
|Technology
|QVGA Display
|Size
|2.8 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|8MB Built-in, 16MB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 32GB)
|Contacts
|500
|Camera
|Main
|0.3 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Video ([email protected])
|Front
|No Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth V5.0
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio, (wired + wireless dual mode)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge
|Features
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 1150 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 19.45 hrs
